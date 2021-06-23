Schools tackle clear and present vaping danger

A vaping epidemic is sweeping Queensland high schools, with principals forced to take action to curb the growing issue.

As more Queensland teens turn to e-cigarettes spurred on by social media trends, schools are hosting parent information nights and implementing strict measures including locking toilets at break times.

Last week Brisbane's The Gap State High School held one such session for parents, while middle school students at Kelvin Grove State College have recently formed an "anti-vaping committee" aiming to promote "healthy choices" to their peers.

Woodridge State High School has also taken action, with a message to parents stating: "Vaping is an ever-growing issue for young people, and we want to ensure this issue does not harm our students, for now and into the future."

Cairns State High School, Cavendish Road State High School and Dakabin State High School are among many other schools to address the issue recently, while Gold Coast Catholic school Aquinas College has reportedly started locking toilets to restrict vaping.

Queensland Teachers' Union president Cresta Richardson said teachers were increasingly reporting vaping incidents at their schools.

"Our members follow the health advice in relation to vaping, as they do with all health issues," she said.

Vaping is the latest health challenge for children and their parents and teachers.

"They provide information to students and the community, including parents, related to health impacts and educate in relation emerging health issues."

Vaping has become a popular pastime on youth social media platform TikTok, with "vape tricks" among the top trending hashtags.

Schools also face the challenge of e-cigarette devices often being easily disguised as regular stationary items, such as pens or highlighters, and coming in desirable flavours such as cherry, cinnamon and bubblegum.

Ms Richardson said parents needed to be aware of the laws around vaping, and support school leaders and teachers to address the growing issue.

According to the most recent National Drug Strategy Household Survey, the rate of e-cigarette usage is climbing, while that of traditional smoking continues to fall.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said preventative measures around smoking and e-cigarettes was important, with all state schools offering health and wellbeing education to tackle the subject.

"Smoking is banned at all Queensland state and non-state schools, and for 5m beyond their boundaries," she said.

"Additionally, every Queensland state school is required to develop a student code of conduct, which details property that students may not bring to school, such as tobacco and other smoking products, including e-cigarettes."

Originally published as 'Ever-growing issue': Schools tackle clear and present vaping danger