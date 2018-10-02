Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A moss-covered turtle in the Gooseponds.
A moss-covered turtle in the Gooseponds. Lance Payne
Environment

Ever seen a turtle with a moss mohawk? You have now

2nd Oct 2018 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM

HE'S known for spending hours on end waiting for that perfect nature shot, and Lance Payne has done it again. The keen environmentalist and photographer captured some friendly turtles having a snack at Mackay's Gooseponds at the weekend, including the fellow above sporting a hairy green coat on his shell, and a tuft atop his head.

The Gooseponds is a popular location for families, people exercising, cyclists and dog walkers with the large water source surrounded by walking paths that stretch 8km.

The bird life is a big attraction at the Gooseponds, with ducks, geese, ibises, native birds and migrating birds flocking to the waters and shoreline.

The waters are also home to turtles, which join in the feast as people feed the geese and ducks.

Have you captured the turtles - or the geese - at the Gooseponds these school holidays? Share your photos with us. Email news@dailymercury.com.au

editors picks environment gooseponds turtles mackay nature nature photography the gooseponds turtles
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Missing girl found after four years

    Missing girl found after four years

    Crime A QUEENSLAND child missing for four years has been found after a long-running police investigation.

    Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    premium_icon Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    Crime 'The wheel completely fell off the car' and he turned to drugs

    Aussie entrepreneur heads to CQ for special appearance

    premium_icon Aussie entrepreneur heads to CQ for special appearance

    News Lisa Messenger's road to success

    • 2nd Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    premium_icon Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    Money The world is hungry for Australia's commodity exports

    Local Partners