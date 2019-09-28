INSPIRING: Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga was named the CQ Capras Player of the Year as well as Best Back at the club’s presentation night at the Rockhampton Leagues Club last night..

RUGBY LEAGUE: Bessie ­Aufaga-To’omaga capped a stellar 2019 season by scoring dual honours at Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras presentation dinner last night.

The centre took out the club’s Intrust Super Cup Player of the Year and was also named the team’s Best Back.

Eddy Pettybourne was the Best Forward, Jamie Hill the Players’ Player, Kainoa Gudgeon Rookie of the Year and skipper Jack Madden received the Spirit of the Capras award.

About 180 guests attended the event at the Rockhampton Leagues Club to celebrate the achievements of the Capras ISC, Hastings Deering Colts and Mal Meninga Cup teams.

ISC coach David Faiumu spoke highly of all of his award recipients, and was glowing in his praise of Aufaga-To’omaga.

“Bessie came here in ­November and right from the start he was just so focused,” he said.

“He wanted a win in everything he did.

“He’s an all-round hard worker who puts in a lot of effort. He’s fit, agile and really athletic.

“He scored 14 tries this year and busted the line so many times.”

Faiumu said Aufaga-To’omaga’s determination and dedication were outstanding and were key factors in him being awarded the coveted Player of the Year award.

“Every accolade he’s received he thoroughly deserves,” Faiumu said.

Jamie Hill was named Players Player.

“The way he trained was an inspiration for some of those young boys and I could see them watching how he went about his business.

“He would be ringing me up to get the keys to Browne Park at five o’clock in the morning so he could do his extras.

“When the average person’s

having a sleep and you’re out there working your backside off, whatever line of business you’re in, you are more than likely to come out with a positive result and that’s exactly what Bessie’s done.

“That’s the message for every person who walks into a club. Don’t rely just on your talent, don’t rely just on the training sessions that are structured for you — be prepared to apply yourself on and off the field.”

Faiumu is predicting big things for Aufaga-To’omaga, who has joined the Brisbane Broncos on a train-and-trial.

“He’s got a few things he still has to develop and get better at but he’s got the key ingredients,” Faiumu said.

“I’m sure (Broncos coach) Anthony Seibold will do some good things with him down there.

“I dare say if he gets his pre-season right again, the NRL won’t be too far away for him.”

CAPRAS AWARD WINNERS

Intrust Super Cup

Best Back: Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga

Best Forward: Eddy Pettybourne

Players Player: Jamie Hill

Rookie of the Year: Kainoa Gudgeon

Player of the Year: Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga

Spirit of the Capras: Jack Madden

Hastings Deering Colts

Best Back: Harrison McIndoe

Best Forward: Zantanamaud Pomare

Coach’s Choice: Broddee Barrett

Best and Fairest: Blake Moore

Players Player: Ethan Jackson

Mal Meninga Cup

Best Back: Trent White

Best Forward: Livingston Lingawa

Best and Fairest: Darcy Hancock

Coach’s Choice: Mitchell Allan