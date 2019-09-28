‘Every accolade he’s received he thoroughly deserves’
RUGBY LEAGUE: Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga capped a stellar 2019 season by scoring dual honours at Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras presentation dinner last night.
The centre took out the club’s Intrust Super Cup Player of the Year and was also named the team’s Best Back.
Eddy Pettybourne was the Best Forward, Jamie Hill the Players’ Player, Kainoa Gudgeon Rookie of the Year and skipper Jack Madden received the Spirit of the Capras award.
About 180 guests attended the event at the Rockhampton Leagues Club to celebrate the achievements of the Capras ISC, Hastings Deering Colts and Mal Meninga Cup teams.
ISC coach David Faiumu spoke highly of all of his award recipients, and was glowing in his praise of Aufaga-To’omaga.
“Bessie came here in November and right from the start he was just so focused,” he said.
“He wanted a win in everything he did.
“He’s an all-round hard worker who puts in a lot of effort. He’s fit, agile and really athletic.
“He scored 14 tries this year and busted the line so many times.”
Faiumu said Aufaga-To’omaga’s determination and dedication were outstanding and were key factors in him being awarded the coveted Player of the Year award.
“Every accolade he’s received he thoroughly deserves,” Faiumu said.
“The way he trained was an inspiration for some of those young boys and I could see them watching how he went about his business.
“He would be ringing me up to get the keys to Browne Park at five o’clock in the morning so he could do his extras.
“When the average person’s
having a sleep and you’re out there working your backside off, whatever line of business you’re in, you are more than likely to come out with a positive result and that’s exactly what Bessie’s done.
“That’s the message for every person who walks into a club. Don’t rely just on your talent, don’t rely just on the training sessions that are structured for you — be prepared to apply yourself on and off the field.”
Faiumu is predicting big things for Aufaga-To’omaga, who has joined the Brisbane Broncos on a train-and-trial.
“He’s got a few things he still has to develop and get better at but he’s got the key ingredients,” Faiumu said.
“I’m sure (Broncos coach) Anthony Seibold will do some good things with him down there.
“I dare say if he gets his pre-season right again, the NRL won’t be too far away for him.”
CAPRAS AWARD WINNERS
Intrust Super Cup
Best Back: Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga
Best Forward: Eddy Pettybourne
Players Player: Jamie Hill
Rookie of the Year: Kainoa Gudgeon
Player of the Year: Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga
Spirit of the Capras: Jack Madden
Hastings Deering Colts
Best Back: Harrison McIndoe
Best Forward: Zantanamaud Pomare
Coach’s Choice: Broddee Barrett
Best and Fairest: Blake Moore
Players Player: Ethan Jackson
Mal Meninga Cup
Best Back: Trent White
Best Forward: Livingston Lingawa
Best and Fairest: Darcy Hancock
Coach’s Choice: Mitchell Allan