Every CQ parent needs to read this drug expert's warning

YEPPOON'S mass teen drug overdose is a wake-up call for the region's parents about the increased risks youths face today.

Professor Wayne Hall is the director of Queensland's Youth Substance Abuse Research Centre and he says it's crucial to educate teens about the risks associated with using prescription drugs and alcohol.

Nine youths, aged between 14 and 17, were hospitalised yesterday after taking a cocktail of drugs, including valium, at a Yeppoon home.

Authorities say it's a miracle no one died. The youths reportedly overdosed on a cocktail of alcohol and multiple prescription drugs.

Professor Hall said incidents such as this were a phenomena more likely to occur in the US than Australia.

"This is risky behaviour that some young people might engage in as part of a social group,” Professor Hall said.

"It's not unknown, but it's not been as widely reported here as the US where it has been an issue for quite a while.”

He said alcohol may have given the youngsters the "bravado” to try the drugs and the young people may have "egged each other on”.

He said valium was a drug readily available in the community and not hard for someone to get their hands on.

"Clearly what needs to be done is to get the message out about the risks (of taking these drugs) and especially combining their use with alcohol,” Professor Hall said.

He said rather than charging these the youths with criminal offences we should be ensuring that they and their friends understood the dangers associated with these behaviours.

Professor Hall said it was important for youngsters to be informed about drug risks, and to be able to talk to parents and other adults they trust about what's happening in their lives.

He said there were danger signs parents could look out for.

"If they start smoking cigarettes at a young age, they're more likely to experiment with alcohol and drugs, like cannabis and methamphetamines,” Professor Hall said.

He said increased opportunities to experiment with drugs would present themselves as teenagers started enjoying greater freedoms, generally around the ages of 16 and 17.

Professor Hall said encouraging teens to get involved with peers in sports, music and other healthy lifestyles would help keep them from becoming bored and experimenting.