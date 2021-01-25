Every Livingstone Shire Australia Day Award recipient named

For more than 50 years collectively, John and Estelle Lindsay have dedicated their lives to helping the community.

For their tireless service to the Capricorn Coast, the Yeppoon Lions Club members were both awarded ‘Citizen of the Year' at the 2021 Livingstone Shire Australia Day Awards at the weekend.

Following the 2019 bushfires, John and Estelle have worked hard to provide support to local families and emergency services as integral parts of the Disaster Response Sub-Committee of Yeppoon Lions Club.

The dedicated couple helped manage donations, provide water supplies, roof and tank cleaning, and personally visited many fire-ravaged families to co-ordinate how the Club and the community could best meet their needs.

John and Estelle were two of many individuals and local groups to be honoured at Sunday’s ceremony at Yeppoon Town Hall.

The Living Legend award this year went to Mr Barry Semple, who has worked as a volunteer after retirement with numerous organisations.

Mr Semple has demonstrated his outstanding commitment to community as a Rural firefighter and member of the Coastguard. He is the founder of the Lex Semple Memorial Charity Santa Run, a member of the Historical Village at Parkhurst and sailing club In Yeppoon, and was Lance Corporal within Army Reserve medical core in his younger days.

Wildlife Warrior Owen Harris was named LSC’s Young Citizen of the Year and Mayoral Award Recipient in 2021.

Owen, who is just six years old, is passionate about everything wildlife and conservation and has raised nearly $7000 for the Wildlife Warriors organisation.

In 2019, he was named the Wildlife Warrior of the Year by the Irwin family and in 2020 he contributed to the bushfire recovery efforts by building water stations for wildlife.

Owen is a member, volunteers and also fundraises for many environmental organisations such as Landcare, the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, the Marine Wildlife Stranding and Team Turtle CQ. He is the youngest ambassador for Tangaroa Blue and Reefclean.

Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre took home the Community Group Service Award for its work.

The centre is run by a team of 35 volunteers who work to keep the centre open seven days per week, providing visitors with up to date and relevant information about the region and promoting local attractions and businesses.

In 2020, the COVID pandemic brought many challenges to the team which they have navigated with diligence and dedication.

This year’s Outstanding Dedication Public Service Award went to Mr Trevor Caunt.

Mr Caunt has an extensive career and has volunteered well past his retirement in 2001, compiling immense experience and being recognised for his achievements throughout Queensland and New South Wales.

He has been deployed to fight fires across the country and in the Livingstone region.

He has accomplished many speaking engagements on the importance of preparing for a disaster and fire safety, and has trained countless Rural Fire Fighters throughout Central Queensland

Adam Belot, deputy mayor and chair of the Australia Day Awards Committee, said he was thrilled to be part of sharing the achievements of the remarkable community members, who enriched the lives of those around them by making a positive impact through the things they do to help others.

“On behalf of the committee and judging panel I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to both the winners and all the nominees for the 2021 awards,” he said.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the awards provided an opportunity to acknowledge the fantastic work, and often exceptional contributions community champions made each and every year.

“Whether through service clubs, involvement in sport, the arts or fields as diverse as protecting our environment and contributions to the economic development of our shire, it is their selfless contributions that truly define Livingstone Shire as the vibrant, inclusive and caring community we live in today,” Cr Ireland said.

“On behalf of the council and the entire community, I would like to congratulate all award nominees and recipients for being leading citizens and role models. You inspire us and challenge us all to make a positive difference in our community.

“I would also like to thank and commend Councillor Belot and this year’s awards committee members for their efforts in selecting the winners, noting they would have had some challenging deliberations given the high calibre of nominees once again this year.”