Every Qld postcode to get a tax break after disaster, Rocky not included

Luke J Mortimer
| 11th Apr 2017 3:48 PM Updated: 4:53 PM
Southside Holiday Park owner Merv O'Niell across the road from his flooded caravan park.
Southside Holiday Park owner Merv O'Niell across the road from his flooded caravan park. Matty Holdsworth

ROCKHAMPTON has been left off a list of postcodes that will receive special treatment from the Australian Taxation Office as they clean up after the floods.

Every flood and cyclone affected postcode from the Whitsunday to Lismore is receiving a break this tax season with fast-tracked refunds, extra time to lodge income tax returns, and suspended payment for people with debt until May.

But the ATO release shows Rockhampton is not included.

Many other Central Queensland towns ravaged by flood waters, including Lotus Creek, have also been left off the list. 

>>'Biggest flood ever': Rocky has no idea what's coming: grazier

The ATO has even made an extraordinary offer to rid taxpayers of some or all their debt if paying their debt would cause serious financial hardship.

A one-month extension is automatically in place for taxpayer within the postcodes, an ATO release states.

Flood swallows Rockhampton streets |

It means taxpayers with tax returns due on March 31 have until April 30, those with activity statements due on April 21 have until May 21, and those with quarterly activity statements due on April 28 have until May 28.

Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan said in a statement taxpayers affected by the disaster outside of those postcodes could apply for the special treatment.

"People outside of the identified postcodes that have been impacted by the disaster are still able to contact us for assistance on　1800　806　218," Mr Jordan said.

"If you are experiencing any difficulties meeting your tax obligations, please contact us so we can assist."

The Morning Bulletin asked the ATO to confirm Rockhampton was not included on the list of postcodes, but it is yet to answer the question directly.

An ATO spokeswoman said more postcodes may be included in future.

"If you are experiencing any difficulties meeting your tax obligations, please contact us so we can assist," the spokeswoman said.

"We understand that for many people their tax affairs are the last thing on their minds right now."

The postcodes:

Gold Coast City

4207, 4208, 4209, 4210, 4211, 4212, 4213, 4214, 4215, 4216, 4217, 4218, 4220, 4221, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4226, 4227, 4228

Lismore City Council

2471, 2472, 2477, 2480

Logan City

4119, 4123, 4124, 4125, 4127, 4128, 4129, 4130, 4131, 4132, 4133, 4205, 4207, 4270, 4280, 4285

Mackay Regional Council

4737, 4738, 4740, 4741, 4750, 4751, 4753, 4754, 4756, 4757, 4798, 4799, 4800

Scenic Rim Regional Council

4211, 4270, 4272, 4275, 4285, 4287, 4305, 4306, 4307, 4309, 4310, 4340

Tweed Council

2483, 2484, 2485, 2486, 2487, 2488, 2489, 2490

Whitsunday Regional Council

4741, 4800, 4801, 4802, 4803, 4804, 4805

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ato rockhampton tax office

