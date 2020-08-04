INVESTIGATION: Grosvenor mine blast probe begins

The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright

A BOARD of inquiry investigating the Grosvenor mine blast and other various high potential incidents will start public hearings in Brisbane today.

Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry chairman Terry Martin said witnesses would provide evidence during public questioning as part of the investigation.

"The first tranche of public hearings will not concern the serious accident at Grosvenor mine on May 6, 2020, nor methane exceedances at that mine," Mr Martin said.

"Investigations into all of these matters continue but more needs to be done before witnesses are called at public hearings."

The August hearings will focus the role of the Mines Inspectorate, the role of the industry and site safety and health representatives and how the management structure and employment arrangements of the mining companies may impact on mine safety.

An aerial image of Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

They will also explore the methane exceedances at Grasstree, Moranbah North and Oaky North mines.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announced the Coal Mining Board of Inquiry in the wake of the Grosvenor mine disaster, which left five workers with horrific burns injuries.

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the hearings on livestream or attend the hearings in person.

A livestream broadcast will be available on the inquiry's website and is accessible from any internet enabled device.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Daryl Wright

The hearings will be held in court 17 of the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Witness list:

Week one

August 4

Mark Stone - Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Peter Newman - Chief Inspector of Coal Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Stephen Smyth - Regional Inspector of Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

August 5

Kelvin Schiefelbein - Underground Mine Manager - Grasstree Mine

Braedon Smith - Ventilation Officer - Grasstree Mine

Tim McNally - Operations Manager - Grasstree Mine

August 6

Peter Noton - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Shaun Stingle - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Josh Smith - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Graeme Read - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

Luke Shackleton - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Grasstree Mine

August 7

Scott Fraser - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Moranbah North Mine

Kelvin Sloan - Longwall Co-ordinator - Moranbah North Mine

Michael Lerch - Underground Mine Manager - Moranbah North Mine

Jason Hill - Industry Safety and Health Representative - Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union

Stephen Woods - Industry Safety and Health Representative - Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union

Week two

August 10

Gus Wilson - Explosion Risk Zone Controller - Oaky North Mine

Luca Pantano - Ventilation Officer - Oaky North Mine

Michael Downs - Underground Mine Manager - Oaky North Mine

Joe Barber - Site Safety and Health Representative - Oaky North Mine

August 11

Jim Hoare - Site Safety and Health Representative - Grasstree Mine

Richard Harris - Site Safety and Health Representative - Grasstree Mine

To be determined - Corporate Representative - Oaky Creek Holdings Pty Ltd

August 12

Paul Brown - Inspector of Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Mark Lydon - Inspector of Mines - Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Week three

August 17

Tyler Mitchelson - Head of Metallurgical Coal Anglo American plc

Chief Executive Officer Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty Ltd

Warwick Jones - Head of Human Resources

Anglo American plc - BC Met Coal

August 18

To be determined - Corporate Representative

Anglo Coal (Capcoal Management) Pty Ltd

To be determined - Corporate Representative

Anglo Coal (Moranbah North Management) Pty Ltd

To be determined

Damien Wynn - Site Senior Executive - Grasstree Mine