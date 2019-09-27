‘Every year I wish that no further names are added’

FAMILY, friends, police officers, volunteers, members of the community and local elected representatives gathered last night at Cameron’s Corner at the Rockhampton Police Station for the National Remembrance Day Candlelight Vigil.

Assistant Commissioner for the Central Clem O’Regan was one of the speakers.

This was his speech:

National Police Remembrance Day, officially marked on Sunday the 29th of September is the most significant day on the police calendar.

It is an important date to pause, honour and remember as well as thank those police officers whose lives have been lost in the line of duty.

We have all gathered here as members of the greater police family, at a symbolic place, to remember as well as thank those police officers whose lives have been lost in the line of duty.

We have all gathered here as members of the greater police family, at a symbolic place, to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

We achieve this with our combined thoughts, words and prayers, but also in the traditional ritual of lighting a candle for their lost life and eternal memory.

To this day, the Queensland Police Service has lost 147 fine officers, since Constable M Conolly in 1861. No greater sacrifice can be asked for — or can be made by — than that of these fine men and women who we acknowledge tonight.

Nor must we forget their families, partners, friends and colleagues who also have sacrificed and lost so much.

Every year I have the same wish — just as you all — that no further names are added to the Police Remembrance Day, and specifically the service tonight, we also pay tribute to the members of the service, officers and staff members; retired officers who have passed away in the last 12 months.

These men and women who faithfully served the QPS will be truly missed and I have the comfort in knowing their memories will live on in the hearts and minds of their loved ones.