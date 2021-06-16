FULL LIST: Biloela Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Shane John Tickner
Nathan James Edwards
Joshua Anthony Smallwood
Harley John Stokes
Sean Russell Davis
Keith James Blanch
Cherylanne Audry Lennon
Mark Anthony Maluga
Mathew Hetherington
Reuben Jeremey Petty
Nathan Raymond Trainor
Saiyad Zoheb Hussein Pasha
Frederick John Conway
Matthew John Hnoudis
Christy Lee Phillips
Tobias Scott Williamson
Kymberlee Jane Graham
Bo-Dean Pleavin
Ursula Pennywanda Kinai
Sarah Campbell
Kieran Pieter Dekker
Garth Robert Goodsir
Codie William Manfred
Saraphean Dulcie Tittum
Chantelle Dawn Honeycombe
Zakkery James Pascoe
Jase Colin Smith
Leigh Anthony Blackman
Nicole Kristeen Mcclymont
Alison Leigh Whyte
Preston Luke Neill-Ballantine
Sharon Kathleen Cooney
Hayden Clarence David Evans
Jonathan David Vasey
Shane Andrew Cameron
Warren William Bates
Quentyn Raven Pinch
Sean Glen Whitney
Rebecca Lee Noone
Billy Joseph Gellwiler
Shane Raymond Davidson
Matthew David Eglington
Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow
Shannon Leo Gellwiler
Anita Jane Lakin
Peter Graham Burmester
Christina Joan Bally
Rowan James Hannan
Jessie Amber Kohl
Tia Nicole Muir
Sarah Louise Campbell
Dallas Steven Robinson
Jack Paul Arnold Freeman
Sharnelle Alma Richardson
Terrance John Byrne
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Biloela Magistrates Court, Wednesday, June 16