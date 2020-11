A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Stephen Andrew Blinco

Tamara Vicky Flanders

Kieran James Burton

Nathan John Bozier

Jackie Crossan Kennedy

Naomi Jess Geia

Clay Damien Michael Lambert

Jahmal Benjamin Auda

Cody James Hughes

Archie Oakley

Nathan John Scarafilo

Michael Thomas Daley

Geoffrey Allan Kevin Lammermoor

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Monday, November 2