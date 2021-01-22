Menu
Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, January 22.
Crime

Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court

by Staff writers
22nd Jan 2021 4:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Lester Roderick Malone

Mark David Roberts

Jordan Lee Mitchell

Anthony Edward Robson

Kaye Maree Mitchell

Benjamin Moss Fraser

Juanita Marlena Tobane

Daphne Mary Cameron

Joel Geoffrey Wilkinson

Philip Anthony Matthew Fletcher

Tyler Anthony Heritage-King

Christopher Peter Roberts

Joseph Earl Thomas Spong

Max Brian Bailey

Anthony Mark Barzen

Reece Charles Thompson

Natalie Ann Wright

Toby Victor Brennan

Geoffrey Allan Kevin Lammermoor

Tiffany Anne Kitching

Arthur Walker Couch

Mandy Elizabeth Driessens

Brett Andrew Bellert

Robert William Maddern

Archie Oakley

Lachlan John Geiger

