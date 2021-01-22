Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Lester Roderick Malone
Mark David Roberts
Jordan Lee Mitchell
Anthony Edward Robson
Kaye Maree Mitchell
Benjamin Moss Fraser
Juanita Marlena Tobane
Daphne Mary Cameron
Joel Geoffrey Wilkinson
Philip Anthony Matthew Fletcher
Tyler Anthony Heritage-King
Christopher Peter Roberts
Joseph Earl Thomas Spong
Max Brian Bailey
Anthony Mark Barzen
Reece Charles Thompson
Natalie Ann Wright
Toby Victor Brennan
Geoffrey Allan Kevin Lammermoor
Tiffany Anne Kitching
Arthur Walker Couch
Mandy Elizabeth Driessens
Brett Andrew Bellert
Robert William Maddern
Archie Oakley
Lachlan John Geiger
