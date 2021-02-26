Blackwater Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Benjamin Moss Fraser
Adam James Maletz
Denzel Angus John Battersby-Row Row
Brett Andrew Bellert
Dean Rackley
Joshua Robert Clarke
Veronica Kerry-Ann George
Elisha Dios Murray
Christopher Peter Roberts
Ninihi Jack Junior Ham
Rawinia Ivy Thompson
Byron Robert Gilmour
Albert Victor Rankin
Shane Edward Brown
Cody James Hughes
Teashan Rose Mcleod
Wade Andrew Clifford
Reece Charles Thompson
Kaye Maree Mitchell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, February 26