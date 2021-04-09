Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Tearna Coreall Dalton

Stephen Lloyd Flanders

Elvis Presley Smallwood

Natalie Ann Wright

Bradley James Bruton

Glenn Hilton Brown

Stephen Anthony Munt

Bradley Huntsmore Simpson

Kelvin James Mcginnis

Justin Vaughn Rankin

Kym Shannelle Wilson

Arthur Walker Couch

Teashan Rose Mcleod

Ty Douglas Christison

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Blackwater Magistrates Court, Friday, April 9