FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 8

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 8

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Dominic Squara

Silvia Villalobos

Ethan John Dendle

Jamie Lee Hunter

Dean Philip Pearse

Sharna Ann Bagnall

Hanny Hamed

Andrew Raymond Cook

Mark Morrow

Ionatana Smith

Nichollas Luke Benjamin Dimopoulos

Chelsea Laoma Olsen

Macaulay Harrison Church

Tania Jayne Tanerau-Love

Johnathon Clifford Casey

Stephen John Hughes

Matthew John Wilson

Peter John Verreyt

Jade Danielle Bagley

Kegan William Anderson

Shane Robert Geale

Patrik David Mcdougall

James Anthony Hanran

Eric Serge Herbert

Harley Jason Mark Storey

Matthew James King

Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski

Anthony John Pluta

Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz

Jayden Robert Dean Walker

Justin William Michael Brand

David John Byrnes

Jayden William Neilson

Alexander John Moyes

Jonothan Meuller

Jacinta Carmaline Maine-Conquest

Bradley Joel Zagata

Jacob Raymond Anton Purcell

Kayla Maree Callaghan

Dale John Reigos

Monique Alannah Bune

Travis Walter Milne

Paul Banning Weaver

Wenzel Valentin Auch

Skye Melinda Hutton

Tyrone Samuel Cart Gemmell-Poynter

Matthias Ernest Illingworth

Bianca Elana Thompson

Tia Michelle O'Donnell

Eric Barry Ryan

Licia Frances Millar

Andres Mauricio Lemus Fuentes

Shannon Peter Prendergast

Deanne Marie Gaal

Germasion Mokonen Siyum

David Stephen Hall

Sarah Louise Mcnamara

Alexander Paul Pluta

Carl Robert Chance

Carlin William Mccurley

Adhieu Bol

Ian Francis Fabricato

Abby-Sue Cottam

Tao Peter Oosterloo

Kristopher William Beveridge

Kylie Sheree Oqilat

Yusuf Murjan Matan

Kristen Patricia Macleod

Toby Daniel Dawes

Zoe-Jayne Violet Balzer

Kate Michelle Thomas

Blair Edward Campbell

Jeremiah Hall

Ruth Sophia Stuurman

Joseph Peter Brunet

Son Thi Hoang

Sarah Adhieu Bol

Neville George Dynevor

Nathan Jaggard

Renee Lynn Conlon

Daniel Allen Smith

Jack Thomas Hayes

Peter John Sims

Scott Seaton Simmons

Zachariah Grant Davidson

Waceem Khalil

Janice Maree Connell

Trinity Kingi

Ryan Thomas Sisson

Nigel John Murrell

Benjamin Lee William Turner

Mohammad Qaisar Khan

Elvira Williams

Taleah Anna-Lee Cameron

Peter David Mickelo

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 8