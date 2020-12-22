Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22
Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22
Crime

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22

by Staff writers
22nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Dorian William Sharman

Austin Michael Lambert

Deanna Lynley Moorcroft

Michael John Best

Christopher Lewis Holloway

Laura Anne Cooper

Heremia Samuel Simeon

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Gordon James Kelly

Peter William Drew

Christopher John Mcgilvray

Joel William Brown

Jason Charles Ware

Rhiannon Leasingcon Brown

Terrence Michael Hordern

Sharna Leigh Ward

Steven Paul Miller

Scott Donald Steele

Sharee Ann Rexter

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 22

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Premium Content CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Environment The land would be used to offset the loss of hundreds of hectares of squatter pigeon and koala habitats.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Last-ditch effort to stop fishers class action against GPC

        Premium Content Last-ditch effort to stop fishers class action against GPC

        News Lawyers for Gladstone Ports Corporation continue their efforts to have a class...

        Man busted with marijuana breached protection order

        Premium Content Man busted with marijuana breached protection order

        Crime A man who recently separated from his partner of 14 years was busted with 2.8 grams...