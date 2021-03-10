FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Gregroy Norman Alfred Duncan

Stephen Daffey

Jason James Jackson

Isaac Gregory Tevelen

Darryn Gordon Meier

Andrew Julian Stewart-Smith

Anthony John Muller

Scott Cameron Iselin

Justin Lee Tapscott

Duncan John Martin

Heaven Dominique Rynne

Lynette Dianne Fox

Lachlan Peter Blake

Jason Paul Brown

Maddison Jane Dobinson

Kun-Lin Kuo

David Stephanus Johann Oosthuizen

Ricki-Lee Jonsen

Jessica Lawrie

Carl John Matheson

Stewart Elliot Long-Wright

Samuel Benjamin Lewis Satrick

Michael John Theohares

Mitchell Richard Hughes

Gaylene Erica Manteit

Trent Alan-John Mcmartin

Ricky Lee Andrew

Jon Paul Cartledge

Sarah Isabella Paasi

Jamieson Wayne Pankhurst

Devesh Seerutun

Derick Yongule Yuga

Tony Lasei

Richard Cameron Bennett

David William Anthony Cheung

Zachary Byron Healey

Apelu Tuato Ioane

Eduardo De Oliveira Castro

Elizabeth Jane Mcnamee

Slade Kincade Appo

Jay Nicholas Perry

Sarah Jayne Persechino

Chloe Ann Hannon

Ionut Adrian Serbanoiu

Konstantin Dimtrevich Paramonov

Jayakody Arachchilage S M Jayakody

Shannon Nicolas Charlie Moke

Travis Frank Bergvall-Williams

Ben Lawrence Stevens

Alexander Jason Scott Thomas

Karl Geoffrey Ziegenfusz

Ty Ronald Morrissey

Nichola Tori Elaine Kirkpatrick

Brett Allan Giveen

Christopher Laurence Zeinert

Kerrie Lavina Hassett

Mary Yom Bul

Matthew Hughes Moor

Mitchell James Egan

Rebecca Joy Hlodik

Catherine Elizabeth Patterson

Matthew David Barnes

Anthony Kovacevic

Philip Stuart Austing

Tiffany Eve Thorne

Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell

Joseph Wolf Owais

Max Andreas Muller

Lachlan Stodart Walker

Rami El Haddad

Samantha Lee Trusz

Yaimee Merinda Pearl Currie

Alexsis Jaye Larsen

Matthew Simeon Cavies

Toby Jon Gould

Regina Jane Sandy

Evan James Preston

Junior Jordan

Jarrod Anthony Quinn

Gregory Michael Gallen

Phoebe Therese Harris

Daniel Ian Hynes

Zoe Bernhardine Robberts

Brent Ronald Kropp

Michael David Hames

Olivia Grace Sneler

Benjamin James Peerless

Aaron Matthew Morgenstern

Tara-Louise Daphney Lewis

Toni Marsh

Paul Mark Ramond Novak

Tasmin Kimberleigh Anetts

Mitchell Emile Ivan Mostina

Daniele Cecchetto

Jessica May Woodward

Kerry-Anne Hill

Rebecca Leigh Radel

Charissa Anne Charlton

Joseph Michael Ryan

Mustafa Abdelrahman

Conor Joseph Shanahan

Thomas William Diamond

Joel Robert Campbell

Jason Mcnaughton Fraser

Luke Matthew Hooper

Bryan Andrew Kochemaikin

Aaron Peter Schiffers

Roman Gamero

Courtney Jayne Wendt

Mayurbhai Rasiklal Patel

Jesse Craig Lingard

Joel Jesse Austin

Matthew Kenneth Jones

Amanda Lee Clinch

Spencer Johanus Robberts

John Adam Curro

Jennifer Theraise Earl

Kelly Leigh Lark

Adam Robert Cherrie

Ashley Campbell Burke

Aterea Taru Harris

Hani Guido

