FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Allan John Holloway
Asongo M'Kosa
Salafai Tauapai Au
Philip Gerard Ansell
Nahum Alberts
Richard Edward Thomas Macartney
Ryan Edward Dwyer
Jayden Darren Magann
Thomas Odin Engleman
Renee Jody Innis
Locky Pilot
Matthew Kenneth Jones
Stephen Jeffrey Curtis
Emmanuel Omot Nyiguo
Aken Majok Muorter
Dylan Andrew Pratt
Jackson Tyler Lawrence
Daniel Gebretensay
Janelle May Johnson
Darryl Richard Fox
Cody Con Crofts
Brendan Mark Wells
Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon
Alexander Neville Hine
Breeanna Connie Horton
Jasmine Nelsolita Magee
Christina Hatzipetrou
Julien Christen Brandimarte
Ashleigh Michelle Louise Levitt
Jonathan Peter Wong-Tung
Penelope Jane Coleman
Tyne Mathew Stower
Trevis John Clarke
Tamyka Jane Enks
Mark Moddejongen
Robert Leonard Rose
Michael Hughes
Vincent Charles Dair
Hamish Daryl Brady
Leroy Jacob Vasta
Mark James Sheppard
Ashleigh Keith Cubitt
Mohammad Safayat Khadem
Jordan Joseph Cubby
Thi Kim Chi Ha
Joe Palermo
David John Hargraves
Max William Davies
Sarah Louisa Pickering
Adam Michael Bosher
Robert Bruce Mcaulay
Jacoba Angel Fergestad
Troy Anthony Lette
David Cameron Mcnicol
Aden Braes
Chantelle Tammare Budby
David Craig Mclean
Clinton Leslie Parker
Hope Joy Barron
Joseph Kevin Alec Bebbington
John Gatmai Ruot Gatwec
Olivia Joyce Nalder
Ruby Jean Walker-Hines
Michael John Hulcombe
Tully William Salter
Andrew Paul Ross Brase
Anthony Colin Leslie Goddard
Nancy Lena Maree Coolwell
Dale James Waterson
Robert Garry Smith
Harold Junior Brown
Robert Gregory Mills
Benjamin John Demmel
Carl Francis Healy
Lachlan Dennis Anthony Beecraft
Skye Melinda Hutton
Christine Margaret Hannington
Edward Salesi William Eke Lyons
Luke Anthony Davy
Londelle Louise Bonner
Eleisha-Grace St John Hunt
Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey
Jamie Jason Hasic
Clare Louise Camilleri
Tanumafili Maumea Fata
Kirsten Isobel Ann Hart
Aaron James Dean Martin
Mason James Cluff
Tarquin Vincent Grott
Darren Andrew Suiter
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 30