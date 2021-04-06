FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lachlan Stodart Walker

Jake Daniel Russell

Ryan Thomas Sisson

Jasmine Patricia Chetcuti

Kyle Jason Vesely

John Theodore Reece

Aaden Zachariah Reid

Stephen John Smith

Oliver Patrick Gilbert-Roberts

Daniel George Adamsons

Gregory Stephen Kite

Toni Marie Davis

Cameron David Gibbs

Gabriel Jarrod Stickens

Troy Andrew Nelder

Chester John Alexander Ryan

Bradley James Martin

Gregory John Ray

Brandon Darren Curry

Orlyn Fisher

Glendeanna Dorothy Gadd

Chad James Stevens

Ebony Alice Simon

Ellen Lela Dallow

Matthew Paul

Zizo George

Clinton Gary Wade

Joshua Kyle Crowther

Shane Patrick Blanks

Samuel Peter Wallman

Norton William Mcintyre

Stephen Paul Jones

Hai Thanh Pham

Audrey Silvia Blair

John Francis Carter

Lafulafu Talolua

Trevor Atherton

Eli David Sherrard

Jamie Klingenberg

Brittani Fae Suna

Niklas Luke Swain

Leith James Dean

John Gatmai Ruot Gatwec

Derek Ashley Foster

James Caldwell

Jason Thomas Orr

Brendan Luke O'Mara

Nicholas Seabrook

Stephen Michael Williams

Megan Jayne Whitmarsh

Thomas James Smith

Mulliky Herbie Bligh

Kayne Kevin Healy

Mary-Louise Hocking

Adam Jon Lord

Warren Campbell Coyne

Stuart Galloway

Ian Harold How

Jarrad Peter Sadler

Germasion Mokonen Siyum

Carlos Arrabal

Sol Roan Valvoi

Steven Angelo Gardin

Taison Grainger

John Stephen Hanrahan

Milton Phillip Couchy

Roderick Gregory Mcculloch

Koryom Chinmenth Tong

Cameron Lawrence Cunningham

Erwin Buljubasic

Kabel Manga

Braedy Adam Hill

William John Smith

Shane Anthony Speechley

Geoffrey Dennis Booth

Scott Andrew Morton

James Bake

Wesley Allan Fidler

Darrell Kevin Melville

Sean Daniel O'Brien

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6