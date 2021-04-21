FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
William Alfred Coleman
Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma
Dane Rongomai Hetaraka
Natalie Sheree Rogan
Jodie Maree Garcia
Mattison Tahlia Lofts
Tonga Valevale Paea Tonga
Elias Gloriana Panuel
Raylene Knox
Olivia Rose Thane
Jayden Tyrell Jones
Christopher Kenneth Revell
Lassica Moira Gagai
Ngan Kim Truong
Brooke Kirea Large
Stacey-Leigh Collins
Lucas Dolan Bruen
Brock Edward Peter Newman
Lois Hearn
Esther Kullach
Wayne Harley Stevens
Liam Bevan Quilty
Nicholas John Steffens
Joshua Jye Morton
Benjamin Paul Burr
Robert Walter Page
Matthew Ronald Thinee
Oral Eujene Wya Ghee
Caitlin Mcarthur
Garth Andrew Williams
Shane Barry Phillips
Maria Karina Borges Rangel
Daniel Kevin Michael Millwood
Andrew John Biddle
Lobsang Jinmei
Glenn Edward Jones
Brendon Gary Cropper
Ashley Michael Butler
Emily Sharon Baxter
Harley James Grant-Forrest
Kara Sylvia Van Niekerk
Junior Pedebone
Donna Maree Stewart
Nikola Jankovic
Louise Alannah Berrill
Sheri M Amanda Patrica Schiffer
Amy-Lee Brines
Magda Haj Gido
Michael James Sutton
Shanaya Skye Godfrey-Young
Darren John Wilson
Sasheen Purcell
Noah James Callow
Jerry Jack Siaosi
Benjamin John Wittmann
Michael Ambrose Williams
Reece Bower
Laauli Kevin Moga
Eleanor Frances Amerena
Brent Cameron Allen Coyle
Tyson Michael Austin
Nicole Anne Quigley
Nigel John Murrell
Joshua Karl Batson
Nathan Lee Wilson
Joshua Michael Caldwell
Lachlan Perry Tyde
Alexander Paul Lake
Flynn Thomas Eckersley
Krystal Ann Louise Mccasker
Michael Anthony Richardson
Nathan Blair Tait
Alexander Kenneth Hill
Patrick George Perry
Emily Louise Adams
Benjamin Terrence Lehnhoff
Clinton David Barbi
Bowie Naava Larnach
Lee Simon Schievink
James Terry Penn
Farid Yuliar Ranu Wardhana
Darren Raymond Burgess
Jayden Michael Llewellyn-Morton
Natasha Ann Jones
Tracey Frances Perandis
Sasheen Joyce Purcell
Sharon Anne Bentley
Danielle Monique Taylor
Lindsay Kenneth Close
Franswa Said
Rikard Bertil Olsson
Natasha Anne Law
Jackson Walker Grassby-Jones
Richard James Totoro
Andrew Bruce Newton
Terence Roy Willmot
Sanket Desai
Francis Joseph Melit
James John Gardiner
Luke Matthew Hooper
Nicole Angela Zarglis
Damien Michael Mills
Timothy Triston Horne
Nicholas Luke Sullivan
Hyojin Kim
Daniel Stephen Cox
Paul John Powell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 21