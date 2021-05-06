FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Nicholas Robert Kendal Weir
Ronald Carabay
Nancy Zoe Fisher
Prudence Michelle Pennicott
Joshua Dale Chubb
Ethan Joseph Moratti
David Allan Maly
Ronald Arthur Gyemore
Lauren Marree Mcmahon
Bartholomew James Heron
Richard Lewis Goodard
Ryley James Keenan
Daniel Harrison
Sebastian Illiparambil John
Kit William Laffan
John Edward Barnier
Jamie Jason Hasic
Frederick Keith Sullivan
Andrew Bruce Pettit
Jason Ross Constable
Matthew Martin John
Callum Connor Verkerk Hood
Uhlan Bird
Dung Minh Le
Dwayne Andrew Mckinley
Amelia Jihe Chapman
Trevis John Clarke
Aaron Davies
Aiden Keith Moller
Vanessa Ann Richards
Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan
Tiger Hargood
Rhianna Jane Meteyard
Benjamin John Curtis
Zachary William Pearse
Caleb Joshua Semeatu
Ava Madeleine Briskey
Corey Mark Forster
Amanda Helen Burnett
Jordan Stanley Mark Richards
Zivko Stojakovic
Damon Geoffrey James Andrews
Viking Thor Schaffer
David Zamfir
Karl Joseph Eichin
Rosalind Talbot
Mathew Gough
Tyson Robertson
Daniel Denis Walker
William Antonio Whitney-Reyes
Jene Lee Gallahar
Helen Maree Langburne
Robert Ben Almat
Clinton Alan Hanley
Joshua Michael Mcmillan
Stuart Galloway
Athian Aguer Bior
Daniel Joshua Harrison
Matthew Joseph Ellis
Kimberley Ann Elkington
Kathleen Ellen Gribbin
Alysha Maree Herbert
Matthew Stephen Peck
Carl John Matheson
Lydia Dianne Repu
Gregory Stephen Kite
Tahlia Laya-Ariana Stickens
Tony Collin Mackay
Stephen William Elliott
Janet Rebecca Everitt
Anthony Charles Wakeling
Ronnie Sheppard
Matthew Charles Auld
Bayo Mola
Mitchell Ryan Vickers
John William Mikiel
Dylan Peter Taylor
Corey Michael Ward
Bereket Teklesenbet Woldemariam
Kaya Mokohiti T Reweti
Brett Gavin Jeffery
Dylan Kane Gniel
Raylene June Fisher
Angela Fae Dunne
Malcolm Lloyd Hull
Michael Joe Mcdonald
Sandy William Clark
Jemma Isabelle Boland
Mark Lee Ungerer
Jessequa Anna-Leise Yves Stephens
Brodie Shawn Brewer
Farah Ahmed Mohamed
Reiss Damien Goodrich-Davey
Glenn Norman Davis
Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon
William John Rand
Gary Ian Zera
Ethan Paul Thomsen
Livingstone Chambers-Blair
Brenton James Dix
Zeena Segeyaro
Trai Roland Melville
Stacey Wheatley
Mitchell Alexander Jeffery
Caleb William Kotyman
Danyl John Abel
Benjamin Hunter Cleaver
Amy Elizabeth Elenoa Biumaiwai
Timothy Charles Ainsworth
Chad Stone Mcdonald
Joshua Fata
Roderick Charles Oram
