FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Keera Power
Peter John Murphy
Guy Allan Walter
Aaron David Apolloni
Brodie Douglas Lynch
Daniel Charles Barker
Donald Travis Abbott
Tarsha Alex Chatwin
Harry Edgar Agnew
Rakesh Roshan
Karie Elyse Isaacs
Cameron Thomas James Cooper
Callum Storm Woods
Te Ata Harata Rikihana
Tarina Sandra Henningsen
Joshua Che Rolon
Christopher Robert Forester
Simon Michael Traynor
Hafsa Aden Ali
Ricardo Aguilera
Jared Shane West
Bauhdeika Rose Denyer Millar
Jasmine Thelma May Smith
Kody James Forrester
Michelle Ann Himstedt
Patrick Heta
Anthony Dean Castleman
Emily Jane Wotherspoon
Jeremy Henry John Cullen
Julie Rose Ferguson
Connor Matthew Lennon
Andrew David Doughty
Barry Andrew Patterson
Alexander Michael Marshall
Chantel Mary Lea Haigh
Dustin Eli Penton Draper
Brian Ross Kersley
Skyla Storey
Tokorua Tama Rangi
Aleta Leu
Abuk Chol Nwan
Leo James Hobson
Carlii Hynes
Luke David Hickey
Melhem Moubarak
Hassan Sajedian
Dale Massey Shipston
Watthanachai Stewart
Drue Phillip Tryhorn
Tammy Lee Mules
Duncan Earle Smith
Anthony Charles Charman
Samantha Anstacia Sanchez
Angela Claudette Uren
Dominic Michael Beirne
Samantha Amarylis Crawford
Lillian Jane Butterworth
Nicklas William Clark
Kylie Jan Bottomley
Angel Jamaica Meredith
Amy Maree Manning
Damien Mark Maree
Demi Maree Amanda Todd
Luke Anthony Daryono
Robert Lee Scowcroft
Andrew James Purnell
Christopher Alan Kent
Blake Joseph Grima
Stacey Lee Lowe
Kerry Ann Haim
Shannon Michael Hamers
Ryan Thomas Sisson
Luke David Blandford
Leslie James Howie
Mike Charles Swain
Jessica Marie Deacon
Nikki Renee Mclaren
Umit Kandemir
Patrick Paul Damien Murray
Lauren Marree Mcmahon
Charity Rose Renfrey
Daniel-Wayne Jeffrey Harrison
Yashashwi Karki
Nickolai Alexander Ross
Vivien Ellen Cunningham Clifford
Mark Samuel Vladimir Fedorov
Craig Allan Moloney
Damien Lloyd Young
Antoine Michel Victor Palmer
Brandon Darren Curry
Benjaman James Dennis
Abdallah Issa
Wayne Robert Bryan
Jesse Allen Clark
Alexander Paul Pluta
Curtis Shea Mickan
Jodie Lee Saal
Iakov Sibgatullin
David Gary Mcdonald
Jody Ann Pollock
Dan Joesph Raffin
Sarah Elva Airey
Nathan John Kelly-Adams
Sampada Banjara
Jasmine Janet Vera Davis
Wayne Andrew Clark
Jamie Ian Thomas Brooks
Richard Isaiah Stanley
Jack Francis Long
Daniel Kirkland Brown
Samuel John Teitzel
Simon Malcolm Mccarthy
Paul Michael Prichard
Iain William Rose
Daniel Roy Carew
Krzysztof Marek Kraszewski
Renee Lynn Conlon
Alan Keith Henry Richards
Graham William Henningson
Jay William Johnson
Vicki Lee Geritz
Christopher Robert Moseley
Zubair Hassan Adam
Raymond George Norman
Cara Louise Elliott
Dominic Mason Pernich
Ashley Campbell Burke
Renee Jody Innis
Aaron David Kennedy
Zachary James Morcom
Krystal Bell
Natisha Cara Obah
Michael Brian Glazier
Brayden Conner Machen
Ryan Henry Kent
Peter Robert Ollenburg
Brandon Kerry Halliday
Avneet Kaur Sidhu
Luis Barrientos
Rozeleen Nisha Hodgkinson
Brandon Eames
Tony Patea
Dean Philip Pearse
Rebecca Leonie Polley
Jenna-Lee Wood
Satawan Puttaruksa
Stewart Leonard Mccaskie
Jason Mcnaughton Fraser
Jessica Mary Anderson
Lucas Dolan Bruen
Sophia Florence Dawn Chambers
Gerard Daniel Esposito
William Edward Selleck
Brandon Lee Francisco
Patricia Lea Celia B Wiley
Jamie Owen Ginders
Breahna Siahn Remynse
Brody Armstrong Beard
Nathan Vaughan Beasy
James Alexander Allpress
Cameron Michael Holland
Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram
