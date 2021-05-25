FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Trevor Masoe
Ebony Alice Simon
Brendan Gustave Delahunty
Alvaro Gonzalez Carretero
Michael David Olsen
Jordon Sandy-Cooper
Skye Belinda Hoolihan
Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell
Barry Georgie Sabua
Lavina Seymour
Derek Barry Barr
Krystal Michelle Ley
David Gary Mcdonald
Damien Christopher Law
Luke John Wynhoven
Katherine Alexis Dudley-Weir
Krzysztof Marek Kraszewski
Justin Latchford
Christopher Russell Bonell
Jessica Naomi Katherine Forden
Harrison Gordon Schell
Stanley Richard Marciniak
Hollman Arbey Ruiz Bermudez
Shane Edward Jackson
Dylan Robert Keith Storm
Adam James Clark
Aloysius Sole
John Henry Mcgrady
Reece Eric Michael Whitehouse
Daniel Edward Cox
Robert William Mark Tohovaka
James Raymond Draper
Kevin John Connell
Lee Casey Mathew Deller
Nariko Emma Mcdonnell
James Anthony Mcneill
Alan Barry Roma
Peter Jason Haynes
Ashley Jason Currie
Benjamin Rodney Evans
Andres Felipe Pineres Gonzalez
Renee Elizabeth Wodson
Andrew Julian Stewart-Smith
Jasmin Rhyanne Kamp
Jy Anthony Hasic
Michael Steven Lane
Robert Anthony Wilson
Norman Glen Matthew Cobbo
Jordan Lee Dansey
Paul Collins
Sarah Louise Mcnamara
Damien John Connolly
Jakob Daniel O'Driscoll
Kayla Jayne Elliott
Darren John Rawlings
Sunday Oboma Achire
Wayne Phillip Gordon
Angus Charles Langston
Joe Leotta
Zachary Mark Lewis
Jack Leslie Stone
Darren Carl Fien
Clayton Dean Clarke
Aurelien Pierre William Berthelier
Samuel Francis Kimlin
Beau Kerry Lisford Lovell
Yarna Jasmin George
Kody Luke Alan Heta-Pace
Michael Davidson
Natasha Jane Firth
Christopher Edward Owen Hill
Edward Salesi William Eke Lyons
Ruby Jean Walker-Hines
Nathan Peter Bock
Matthew Edward Shaw
Finley Michael Smith
Matthew Robert Booth
Kara Jane Darling
Tamba Gborie
Iain Robert Edwards
Jackson Scott Schuster
Michael Ivan Suto
Jingjing Yi
Sarah Jayne Persechino
Kerry Ann May Wakeling
Giles Hammond Clayton
Daniel James Donnelly
Veronica Ruiz Olloque Valenzuela
Raymond George Norman
Allan David Bird
Chloe Turner
James Eric Magoulas
Kaitlyn Alyce Jackson
Andrew Creed
Raylene Knox
Mitchell Tyler Gabbitas
Justin Damian Beesley
Raymond Alan De Graaff
Glen Barry Stokes
Michael Stephen Mamo
Gregory Andrew Lewis
Jaxon Glynn Sutton
Katey Moubarak
Kara Sylvia Van Niekerk
Juan Vernon Fredrick Duncan
Dean Maxwell Scott
William Antonio Whitney-Reyes
Adrian Carl Mitchell
David Stephen Cliffe
Marko Joe Soric
Zavier Chenoa Rainforest Stickens
Sarah Dayle Willingham
Rebecca Bundi
Joshua Aaron Morcus
Jacob Anthony Brian Abbott
Lyndon Kenneth Deveraux
Peter John Murphy
Christopher Paul Tuohy
Magda Haj Gido
Michael James Milburne
Nahum Alberts
Damian Zomerdyk
Demetrios Marinopoulos
Wilson Frank Ellis
John Michael Delic
David Benjamin Fisher
Sarah Ann Scaini
Lauren Michelle Griffiths
Jagmeet Singh Sohal
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 25