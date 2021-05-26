FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 26

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rhys Robert Norris

Zachary John Stephen

Amelia Jasmin Bessant-Probert

Troy Gunn

Regina Jane Sandy

Natalie Jayne Powell

Krystal Jane Fulmer

Craig Michael John Porter

Matthew Joseph Rowe

Kellie Lorraine White

Marlene Jones

Krystal Marie Savige

Maria Debra Giallourakis

Jakson Wayne Test

Kristoffer James Johannes Lisman

Matthew Dylan Murray

Letiesha Mackenzie Ayrton Wilson

Nicholas Alexander Dombrowski

Andrew Eyles

Joshua Mako Kaihe

Gibran Maral Muhammad Kerdijk

Reagon Tierney Slade

John Kenneth Rhodes

William Joseph Turner

Natasha Ann Jones

Abdul Jafarri

Christopher Edward Owen Hill

Billy-Jo James Sperling

Cindy Louise Bishop

Simon Blair Vizzard

Aarron Murray Madden

Tiana Shae Wilson

Chu-Ree Ann Asange

Tobias Rhys Ffrench

Troy Kenneth Dornbusch

Helena Rose Harvey

Benjamin Barry New

Edward James Robson

Micheal John Utiku Roberts

Richard John Todd

James Roy Custance

Junior Jordan

Steven Phrasit Britt

Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey

Scott Francis Wilson

John William Mikiel

Ryan Andrew Mackrill

Jessica Megan Pointing

Matthias Ernest Illingworth

Emily Sharon Baxter

Cameron Lawrence Cunningham

Chanicha Ruangsuk

John Barry Olds

Evan Antony Woodbury

Jason Anthony Mitchell

James Philip Maclean

Vinh The Tran

Nahum Alberts

Logan Corey Bone

Vicky May Hayes

Evan James Preston

Jye Dilon Turner

Stephen Bradley Winters

Hope Joy Barron

Karl Scott

Bradley John Lysaught

Phillip Louis Skinner

Nola Margaret Brown

Stephen John Hughes

Taylor Jane Duffy-Caccioppoli

Isitolo Tavita Livigistone Muliau

Deegan Mark Fels

C J Michael Cowen

Salafai Tauapai Au

Tye Jade Nielson

Jonathan Howard Forstman

Amanda Gail Mulhall

James Damien O'Brien Butler

William James Clarke

Joshua Shaun Kiely

Gavin James Young

Zion Isreal Reto

David James Burnett

Nicholas Daniel Hoare

Kenneth Raymond Morris

Aaron Ryan

Craig William Relf

Bradley James Hatten

Asta Cachia

Brad-Lee James Chilcott

Josiah Richard Hollingsworth

Annika Elizabeth Eddie

Graham Robert Loxton

Conrad John Gracie

Anh Nhu Le

Jordan Grant Hinchcliffe

Sonia Kay Claxton

Christopher Lee Stump

