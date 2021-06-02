FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ford Cosworth Buchanan

Caine John Ryan

Angela Fae Dunne

Elizabeth Lee Fraser

Montgomery Joseph Clevens

Aaron Bruce Macdonald

Sue-Ellen Maree Buchanan

Kaea Philip Thomas

Loukas Dimitrios Kappos

Nicholas William Cummings

Harry Michael Josephson

Kirsten Shillingsworth

Patrick David Donley

Katrina Jane Woodrow

Tania Louise Bokan

Veronica Fay Graham

Tawour El-Hakim Birogi

Gary Ian Zera

Anthony Leon Lavelle

Jakob Daniel O'Driscoll

Anthony Thomas Mitchell-Dale

Greig Robert Suttie

Craig Douglas

Joshua James Saunders

Matthew Robert Rome

Mitchell Leigh Phillip Scott

Glendenna Elizabeth Vera Carlo

Rory James Mullins

Lisa Marie Turner

Rahul Krishna Raju

Jay Tyler West

Jaye Stephen Kornet

Joshua Wayne French

Juan Carlos Ospina Orjuela

Skye Catherall

Mitchell Ryan Vickers

Warren Neil Mann

Daniel John Harrison

Anthony Kostakis

Brodey Ethan Collins

Reanna Krystal Cambridge

Tayne Riley Clarkson

Kylie Rose Solomon

Kurtis Rex Bingley

Letitia Maree Lacey

Avzi Ejupi

Pedros Whitley Ramoni

David John Healy

Craig Haines

Neil Anthony Kelly

Keirron Geoffrey Allan Spicer

Stacey Wheatley

Zivko Stojakovic

Zaine Roger Ritter

Paul Andrew Dennith

Jayce Richard Jacquin

Zachary John Stephen

Madeline Rae Hough

Melinda Louise Austin

Lynn Stacey Henry

Andrew Bruce Newton

Zachery Edward Young

Robert Mason-Punch

Jason Anthony Mitchell

Alexander Shaun Monaghan

Mary Jane Mcgrady

Serena Rachel Schultz

Alex William Heming

Kevin Frank Dixon

Michael Mark Ramsay

Gareth Ross Walpole

Patrick Joseph Gallagher

Robert Michael Clifford

Adam Ryan Milroy

Tanja Louise Cameron

Stacey Ann Mann

Shane Michael Rose

Nathan Lee Wilson

Serena Rachael Schultz

Christopher Robert Grant

Kristofer Thomas Paul Gorton

Amelia Jasmin Bessant-Probert

Blake Andrew Connor Whell

Gary John Salter

Raymond Scott James

Cayden Jay Mollone

Zachary Mark Lewis

Timothy John Fisher

Ian Syd Serigo Sandow

Miller Rose Macleod-Mcghie

Bianca Elana Thompson

Trevor Graham Daniels

Nakita Eileen Conlon

Mark Peter John Beeney

Roslyn June Broome

Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma

Louise Ann Rhodes

Niklas Luke Swain

Zizo George

Carlos Arrabal

Alan Macgregor

Stuart William Palmer

Donald Travis Abbott

Sara Debra-Lee Harris

Rupert Edward Geater Logan

Alex Mitchell Ridge

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, June 2