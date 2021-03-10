FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Tahlia Rose Crump
Zechariah Richard Maihi
Nara Cheng
Benjamin Louis Centemeri
Nakita Josephine Bartlett
Bradley John Avery
Angus Stephen Hamley
Nicholas Selwyn Goodman Hennock
Matthias Ernest Illingworth
Tristram Charles Jager
Kimberley Rose Ebsworth
Duncan John Martin
Richard John Burke
Owen Turnbull
Brent Cameron Allen Coyle
Douglas Mitchell Stevens
Vincent James Garland
Darryn Malcolm Ernst
Jason Paul Brown
Damien Ross Patrick Bartley
Sachin Baliyan
Lee Simon Schievink
Jackson William Wykes
Abdel-Kader Russell-Boumzar
Brian Bruce Robinson
Jasmine Lee Olding
Xiuhua Chen
Keanu Seith Williams
Athian Aguer Bior
Wade Jeremy Walter Parsons
Patrick Anthony Radnedge
Barry John Baker
Juan Jose Henao Salazar
Ian Thomas Hoy
Kurt Christopher Horvat
Courtney Francis Sarah Macgregor
Georgia Grace Fairhall
Benjamin James Riley-Winters
Scott Steven Littlechild
Hannah Margaret Apps
Courtney Mcgregor
Daniel-James Nyman
Benjamin Edward Hoey
Joshua Smiler Hassan
Tung Ngoc Hoang
Brieanna May Malins
Janelle Therese Forrest
Ben Lawrence Stevens
Linda May Hockings
Elizabeth Helen Murase
Christopher Michael Wellington
Sophie-Jo Donohue
Guy Michael Clarke
Benjamin Peter Twine
Richard Ussher Roberts
Shannon Macdonald
Newman Patrick Holden
Michael James Fisher
Suzanne Maree Rimland
Junior Seu
Jessica Elizabeth Brett
Daisuke Yoshida
Gawain Broderick Evan Griffiths
David Tawake Keith Gin Ratana
Noel James Barford
Jamahl Wesley Paul Butterworth
Deshauna Dawn Ruth Gray-Jerome
Lawrence James Boysie Goltz
Warren James Yunker
Ruth Deborah Brooks
Frank Clifford Flower
Marley Leonard Gregory Blair
Jacob David Brown
Richa Chhabra
Errol John Mickelo
Brent William Watkins
Stacey Anne Chadwick
Abbie Lee O'Brien
Suat Cekin
Camelia Franziska Coles-Keleher
Gerald Ashley Blackman
Vanessa Sally Harkness
Jake Anthony Chambers
Daniel Alexander Crooke
Daniel James Chambers
James Douglas Gridley
Malcolm James Barnes
Rodrigo Galvao Carchedi
Tiana Skye Kerr
Richard Edward Thomas Macartney
Marie Lydie Anabelle Pousson
Juliette Glynatsis
Livingstone Chambers-Blair
Andrew James Bruce-Sanders
Hitomi Otake
Brooke Maree Anderson
Beau Paul-Jayson O'Connor
Noel Joseph Collins
Jessica Leigh Hope
Ronald Desmond Williams
Gianluca Robertiello
Tanika Warner
Luke Spencer Murphy
Jennifer Anne Wilson
Brent William Borchardt
Lithia May Kusu
Julian Michael Korpela
Billy-Jack Anthony Clevens
Glyn William Newton
Matthew Paul
Daniel John Van Dorssen
Malcolm Matau
Terence Grant Clark
Helen Louise Hill
Robert David Phillips
David Matthew Hassall
Mitchell Bernard David Thompson
John Steven Cole
Noah William Ferguson
Moiiti Jack Nikora
Zeljko Grbic
Phillip John Willett
Samantha Jane Smith
Brooke Jean Hinchliffe
Christopher Andrew Mcvicar
Dion John Thompson
Shantelle Elizabeth Day
Travis Frank Bergvall-Williams
Kade William Campbell
Lindsay Terence Lawrence
Molly Judith Ragan
Jake Robert Russell
Matthew John Frame
Emily Michelle Stuart
Jonathon James Evans
Nigel Rae Forster
Craig Anthony Carter
John Henry Cornwell
Leslie Scott Cochrane
Janice Maree Connell
Jesse Alexander Terrantroy
Lachlan Rae Candy
Sarah Ann Bevear
Andrea Louise Coffey
Matthew Stephen Peck
Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell
Katie Lee Thompson
Matthew Jefferson Wright
Georgia Louise Flint
Tyla James Hampson-Evans
David Knezevic
Daniel Adam
Tania Elizabeth Greczko
Jason Wayne Punch
John O'Toole
Ayesha Shaye Dey
Shaqeel Khan
Carlos Antonio Burdett
Laurence Allen Moody
Tabitha Marie Thomsen
Lok Sze Chen
Samantha Lee Warnick
Lisa Leverington
Justin Anthony Rom
Matthew Arkinstall
Brandon John Pavey-Rees
Stephanie Marie Coward
Liam Randolph Langton
Mikhayla Jade Nilsen
Tevita Liku Senituli
William Nathan Te Hore
Joshua Robert Dittmer
Mark Stephen Mcintyre
Jayden Eric Walters
Joseph Paul Daley
Rodney James Anderson
Zion Niko Aviga
Paul Campbell
Jason Gary Maguire
Clinton Edward Jackson
Adam John Booker
Matthew Edward Shaw
Chellee Anne Howorth
Joel Jesse Austin
Joshua Ryan Bingham
Shaun David Molenda
John Ivan Pavicic
Annette Joy Cartwright
Sebastian Paul Lindores
James Mathew Maher
Gilbert James Collins
Keanu Seth Williams
Justin Lee Tapscott
Ashleigh Michelle Louise Levitt
Sahand Khoshaein Mahfroujaki
Sally Ann Gilbert
Stuart Wayne John Broome
Patrick Leo O'Connor
Gianluga Palano
Adam Campbell Rosenlund
Duncan Henderson
Michael Bradley Small
Dayna Marie Frederick
Michael James Sutton
Anthony Mark Perkovic
Patrick John Morgan-Elliott
Kenneth William Currie
Jonathan Miller
Musa Elsier
Felicia Elizabeth Julie Knox
Jay Royce Luckhurst
Richard Paul Thomas
Bowie Naava Larnach
Daniel Wayne Petersen
Robert Graham Thomas
Kirsten Amy Pousson
Brian John Scott
Jake Christopher Merrett
Craig Cameron Smith
Matthew Sidney Hendry
Matthew Glen Thomas
Eric John Blair
Jayden William Neilson
Jodie Harrower
Sumer Singh
Michael William Peter Schultz
Nathan Leonard Whitehead
Ky James Swift-Dignam
Jacob Unoch Michael Iselin
Rebekah Lee Alford
Alexander Bryce Domalewski
Aaron Christian Broome
Marcus John Sam Tomasel
Steven Michael Luxford
Innocent Manirambona
Montasr Hassan Angolo
Curt Thomas Martin
Keiwae Trisa Capner
Felicity Jane Brown
Kelly Elizabeth Johnson
Amy Alyce Jones
Damien John Oneill
Angus Aaron Mcgregor Dawson
Jay Anthony Glennon
John Brown
Brent Leonard Seymour
Robert Leslie Cudahy
Marcus Anthony Burke
Justin John Mclellan-Gray
Paul Damien Parkinson
Kathryn Singleton
Thomas James Smith
Jj Lautasi Junior Ah-Sam
Jake David Andrew
Danielle Anne Cowie
Joshua Dillan Casey
Troy Benjamin Payne
Kate Rose Lawler
Antony Martin Geurtjens
Mohamed Abdi Musse
David Leigh Mcshane
Shannon Michael Hamers
Grant Andrew Mcanally
Michael Dylan Williams
Hanadi Elkinama Gangulo
Aaron Peter Linning
Kristy Leigh Blessington
Matthew Shane Duffy
Ghia Maree Clayton
Benjamin Rodney Evans
Drew William Wildey
Joshua Lord
Brook Dana Currie
Chantelle Alice Maker
Adam Lindsay Lyons
Kaven Geffrey Talavave
Edward Ernest Paul Combo
Dylan Steel Pickersgill
Sarah Adhieu Bol
Jackson Townley-Fox
Anthuan Velez
James Lee Elers
Katherine Theresa Cox
Mikayla Solomon
Aaron James Tahana
Dannis Lee Prowse
Tayla Sheffield
Donny Paul Foai
Robert William Grewar
James Jon Naupa
Malenga Lukonga
Ethan Mark Campbell
Helen Jane Jackson
Renae Louise Green
Tshone Richard Anthony Dixon
Jacob Rhys Matthews
Luke Augustas Turnham
Brett John Mahoney
Stewart David Smith
Gerard Thomas Vecchio
Owen Jack Joseph Turnbull
Craig David Mcdonald
Aaron Jon Orreal
Darryn Gordon Meier
Nicholas James Lee
Owen Ray Renouf
Craig Stephen Rees
Susan May Rose Bebbington
Bernard Paul Corden
Lachlan James Mcnamara
Jeffrey Michael Wheeler
Lauren Jean Brace
Claire Erin Wilkinson
Bradley Graeme Reid
Terrence Michael Cullinane
Gareth February
Graham Robert Loxton
Rebecca Trude Haustein
Dylan Jack Leslie Johnson
Cameron Shelley
Christopher John Pischke
Jason Barry Grice
Ryan Angel Watson
Robert James
Amarnie Ritter
Kenneth Allan Ross
Deanna Lynley Moorcroft
Danelle Rose Sheen
Abbas Abbas
James Leslie Hockings
Chantelle Julianna Sau Hunt
Jai Suleiman Eastman
Nicola Maria Shortiss
Bradley Dennis Ellwood
Hamish John Smith
Samantha Helena Chapman
Aaron James Henrick
Kylie Nicole Parker
Siahn Cynthia Curran
Slade Kincade Appo
Darren John Oertel
Amou Mabior Arok Amou
Matthew Paul Bune
Robert Anthony John Donovan
Michael Rohan Worsley
Rhys James Williams
Jayden Ramon Gorham
Dean Robert Smiley
Arra Amour Degenaar
Justin William Michael Brand
Carlin William Mccurley
Grahame Noel Doyle
Lauren Rose Young
Ioannis Giorgatzis
Justin Cavell Dale
Jake Adam Leon Scott
Chloe Ellison
Malcolm William Bevan
Gemma Patricia Hinds
Clayton David Backman
Gregory Stephen Kite
James Alfred Nolan
Salman Nawaz Ali
Karlamia Ngararoa Moore
Debbie-Lee White
Keiron Malcolm Thorn
Todd Scott Whatley
Emma Jade Dorge
Yassine Mimoune Boualem
Darren Edmond Gough
Nicholas James Mccormick
Jake William Easey
Tony Rechsteiner
Ryan Gary William Edmonds
Stacey-Leigh Collins
Nakitta June Lingwoodock
Matthew Ronald Thinee
Anthony Edwin Crane
Kellee Isabelle Merrin
Ryan John Male
Aaron Frank John Howden
Jason James Rushton
Harley John Bennett
Travis Graham Bell
Patrick Kelly Kemp
David Champness
Charlotte Ashanti Porter
Kenneth William Jacobi
Kerry-Anne Hill
Jacob Anthony Jackson
William Andrew Robert Austin
Tia-Loketi Mahina-Rangi Harvey
Matthew James Hale
Sharai Elizabeth Lancaster
Julie Louise Amos
Jordan Paul Zikan
Richard Keith Chapman
Juliette Elizabeth Kollmann
Joseph Charles Dean Chambers
Shani Anita Dunlop
Peter Lyle Niewand
Harrison Wayne Dwyer
Lucas Robert Keating
Liam Daniel Naylor
Natalie Violet Webb
Antony Owen Weller
Dion Bruce O'Hara
Philip John Maxwell
Mitchell Robert Taylor
