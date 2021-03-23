FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Samuel Taylor Smith
Jason Mcgregor Hindson
Stephen Wayne Frost
Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans
Shane Leimeister
Glen David Edwards
Paul Luu
Emilia Mcnamara
Lewis Jim Frederick Weazel
Lindsay Ian Forwood
Jamie Nicholas Pearce
Jackson Neville Bisson
Bryan Allan Walsh
Peter Tom Waigana
Brett Laurence Michael Snodgrass
Joseph Christopher Alex Sharkey
Jamie Brian Campbell
Davinder Singh
Jordan Anthony Rance
Jayden Israel Jonathon Puroku-Reilly
Taylor Jared Wass
Ruth Sophia Stuurman
Zoe Rongomainohorangi Kirkwood
Hamish Robert Jack
Raymond Stuart Clark
Sid Fadil
Kate Edith Lemmon
Neil Robert Lawler
Justin Adam Cork
Kira Lea Logan
Noah William Ferguson
Joseph Lee Mann
Stanley Michael Mitchell
Carmel Livingstone
Kirsten Leanne King
Rory Reid
Karl Ngametua Kore Greig
Amber Hope Vellacott
Josh Dylan Cagney
Jacob Raymond Anton Purcell
Paul Anthony Hannan
David Adam Hunt
Michael Peter Walsh
Letiesha Mackenzie Ayrton Wilson
Adrian John Ashton
Jongbok Lee
Robert Henning Bregnsdal
Archibald Jeebung Butterfly
Luke James Collings
Abbas Abbas
Namka Osmanovic
Daniel James Lee
Maree Mavis Crabtree
Clifton John Kaumoana
Deng Kuchmol Kon
Bradley James Mair
Shaun Anthony Clarkson
Ty Barry Page
Adam Michael Watson
Kevin Goddaer
Mitchell Stewart Thompson
Illawarra Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd
Ioa Pty Ltd
Andrew John Millar
Tristram Charles Jager
Melissa Jane Barton
Connie Flett
Christopher Sprudzans
Annette Jane Moloney
Brooke Renee Gordon
Zac Jason Patrick Tye
