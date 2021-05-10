FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Amanda Marie Mccunnie
Daniel Peter Seccombe
Jordon James Penfold
Zachariah Grant Davidson
Sebastian Giraldo
Mitchell Paul Tipene Lewis
Hendry Billy
Danelle Rose Sheen
Gregory William Hinds
Mbari Bounis Ambri
Lawrence Gabriel Bundi
Benjamin Michael William Mumford
Archie Kevin Smith
Paul Luu
Manwella Charles Thomas
William Douglas Robb
Ayesha Shaye Dey
William John Harding
Jarrad Andrew Pounder
Shane Leimeister
Katrina Leanne Luhrs
Gregory Hammond Wiles
Alex Sean Mead
William Trent Ryan Cochrane
Jackson Rickard Dove
Lyndon Lyle Lee Law
Nganatatafu Folau Alovili
Benjamin James Ayres
Joshua Thomas Nocke-Cameron
Jason Christopher Eastaughffe
Robert Scott Tofler
Ricki Paul Anderton
Melinda Louise Austin
Kevina Ruth Law
Ann Louise Burgh
Ricardo Antonio Castillo
Christopher Wayne Hall
Lauie Michael Tagaloa
Susan Rayleen Quinn
Shawn James Kubik
Lauren Kate Kruger
Terry Gordon Stieler
Jayde Louise Gallagher
Kieran Andrew Hafner
Jason Brent Russell
Michael John Campbell
Emmanuel John Makras
Michael John Mcgurgan
Althamash Tamjeed Mohammad
Emily Louise Ross
Dylan James Nelson
Peter Mervyn Kennedy
Shannon Peter Prendergast
Robert Paul Mills
Duran Raimund Duncan
Brooke Maree Anderson
Daniel David Guinea
Jordan Paul Zikan
Anthony John R Cameron-Daisley
Jane Caroline Arkinstall
Daniel Ross Badcock
Elvin Harcevic
Tosh Ordy Murphy
Tracie Louise Murrell
Conor Alexander Oliver Tisdell
Charna Jayne Drury
Jennifer Gilchrist Ford
Jamie Molloy
William Garnett Phillips
Daniel Peter Clayton
Mackenzie Cleary Rogers
Kai Tan
Christopher Kenneth Revell
Leslie Maxwell Cunningham
Peter James Fogarty
Mark Boyes
Roberta Silva Porto
George Kalogeridis
April Grace Mitchell
Kye Triston Wilson
Brendan James Smith
Xiaoxuan Su
Milind Ashokkumar Somaiya
Rene Lyle Maxwell Brannock
Riley Lawrence Jonasen
Gina Natalia T M L Punch
Craig William Titmus
Malat Deng Akoy
Said Mohamud Abdi
Jodie Anne Croul
Deanna Maryanne Mcginley
Jason Eskander
Sam Mitchell
Jake Antony Piticco
Angela Maree Welsh
Illawarra Enterprises (Qld) Pty Ltd
Shane Robert Douglas Baker
Zacariah Douglas O'Keeffe
Mitchell Tyler Kanafani
Joshua Wayne Brinkhuizen
Peter William Connors
Robert Mark Cooper
Robert Bruce Mcaulay
Ryan Leslie Brown
Colin Raymond Standley
Levaula Junior Kalepo
Kyle Aaron Robinson
Lance Geoffrey Rigley
David Charles Rex Deacon
Ronald George Culliney
Patrice-Marie Waikura Herbert
Samuel Christopher Giufre
Richard James Jackson
Melinda Anne Preece
Timothy James Bradford
John Douglas Antulov
Jayakody Arachchilage S M Jayakody
Jeramiah David Proctor
Juliette Barbara Wright
Shannon Patrick Gray
Kirill Dmitrievich Oustiantsev
Darryl Gunn
Yvonne Lee Katoa
Dylan Steel Pickersgill
Daniel James Kelly
Abdirahman Aden Warsame
Sandeep Challa
Lucca Ferrareze Picoli
Cameron John Eastwood
Jacob Samuel Evans
Michael Craig Hogan
Patrick John Jones
Providence Shimwa Nzayabino
Michelle Elizabeth Deshan
Zay Rima Edmond Oscar Tamou
Che Billy Wilkie
Ricki-Lee Jonsen
Kyle James Richardson
Ronan Patrick Paul Fahy
Edwin Mathew
Anthony Norman Micale
Thomas John Cordwell
Robert Barlow
Simon Hamilton Carling
Joel Aaron John Longhurst
Dylan Bradley Gill
Michael Bradley Small
Yi-Tsen Lin
Paul Anthony Ebejer
Jamie Robert Applebee Molloy
Emmanuel M Bomah
Brenda Marie Cook
Talat Abdulhafiz A Mohammed
Elizabeth Ann Louise Phillips
David Leonard Cheyne
Tiana Jade Hall
Isaac James Martin
Jasmine Irene Rose Palmer
Gregory Stephen Kite
Mark Allan Spajic
Daryl Joseph Brown
Brooke Lynnette Downey
Jason Carl Walters
Gracie Rau Oriwa Pearl Gamble
Atem Juach Ajang
Kameron Thomas Degac
Neil George Doolan
George Jermaine Fai
Aben Diwo
Jordan Roman Brennan
Steven Cheetham
Kerrie Therese Crocker
Ethan James Cromb
Phillip Rohan Marcus Dibbs
Tamara Kathleen Martin
Marc Henry
Alistair James Patterson
Akon Victoria Deng
Alexander Jason Scott Thomas
Christopher James Thomsen
Todd Stephen Wilson
Morgan Davies Pond
Simone Nicol
Warren Earl Strachan
Raymond Henry Garland
Ryan Kym Matthewman
Adam David Reid
Andres Mauricio Lemus Fuentes
Neal Clark
Dan Milen
Adrian Melville Raedel
Anaru Wallace Turner
Brooke Lynette Downey
Lawrence Eid
Ethan Bromley
Mohamed Kenneh
Xavier Gerrard
Ernad Avdic
Katherine Theresa Cox
Carl John Matheson
Philip John Maxwell
Leon Reginald Matthew Michael Rose Mcbride
Jagjeet Singh
Ryan Cooper
Melissa Ann Bullen
Leah Jane Cottle
Wayne Harley Stevens
Leonard Bruce Murdoch
Robyn Tracy Basset
Robert Jamie John Jeffreys
Jocelyn Helen Donoghue
Gurpreet Singh
Kym Elise Williams
Tjen Iuo Guan
Michael John Liveri
Deonia Amelia Ninyette
Dylon Jay Read
John Tabet
Leontine Camillus
Nqobile Andrew Milazi
William Walter Akseli Mclachlan
Jason Karupt
Kennith John Jorgensen
Lon Eric Orth
Richard Charles Atkinson
Jayke John Dempsey-Mitchell
Simara Jane Cook
Sean Douglas Broom
Ian Andrew Wood
Luke Dean Pokorski
Thomas Hill
Emma Rose Castles
Robert Michael See
Dylan James Allen
Germasion Mokonen Siyum
Benjamin Peter Twine
Matthew Ronald Thinee
Shannon Higgins
Jesse Craig Lingard
Patrick George Perry
Jacqueline Lorraine Booth
Isaiah Taylor Attrill
Ty Barry Page
Ben Mitchell Donaldson
Hanna Victoria Whalen Peard
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Jacinta Lee Swain
Matthew Brendon Cox
Rachel Shanae Lettice
John Campbell Maccallum
Mossab Daoud Kodi
Mark David Hanlon
James Edward Nicola
Jeffrey Richard Rowse
Jason Andrew Botha
Tyson George Clarke
Ezekiel Gordon Ross Dickinson
Paul Dale Mullins
Osman Deng
Kyshia Anne Doyle
Thomas John Churchyard
Imran Aziz Deen
Jennifer Bat-Sheva Stewart
Joseph Andrew Reid
Anthony Jay Gatley-Dunne
Oscar David Vega
Hader Al Majiblay
Justin Terrance Mcleod
Morgan Elizabeth Loch
Bernard Charles Holland
Angus Aaron Mcgregor Dawson
Troy Anthony Booth
Stephen Michael Williams
Scott Michael Coughlan
Sade Mohamed
Alex Ho Yin Cheng
George Britton Ebert
Justin Whitfield
Reneo Manyak
Scott Richard Gordon
Annaliz Leata Alaimoana
Jayden Ramon Gorham
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Monday, May 10