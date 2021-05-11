FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Daniel James Clayton
Hannah Louise Wiemers
John Fuller
David Anderson
Tamba Gborie
Dale Lindsay Adamson
Jagdeeshwar Lal
Natasha Anne Law
Chantel Lee Watkins
Antoni Marsh
Taylor Jacob Van Beek
Travis Jay Myles
Eli David Sherrard
Gareth Michael Branicki
Richard Henderson
Antonio Iezzi
Sebastian Giuffrida
Matthew Steven Schonfeldt
Mark Andrew Pickering
Meagan Leigh Martin
Philip Timoney
Stephen Paul Jones
Benjamin James Wikman
Ryan Prosser
Jason Allan Nicholls
Maua Lagaaia
Elizabeth Dawn Pearce
Greenbeans Australia Pty Ltd
Dale Robert Pound
Katriss Marie Richardson
Rachel Chalk @ Wetzig
Hamish Maurice Russ
Rhett Leslie Lenard Alexander
Thomas Robert Newton Morgan
James George Chetcuti
Bradley John Sallus
Beau William Mossop
Isaiah Andrew Louis Graham
Paul David Heffer
Dylan James Allen
Caroline Emily Louise Fife
John Murray Elvis Dowden
Braiden Thomas Cramb
Damien John Kevin Quinn
Nicole Anne Quigley
Vocational Education Training & Employment Aust
Chloe Katherine Douglis-Macdonald
Nicholas Paul Howe
Felicity Miles
Jessica May Dunlop
John Stuart Reihana
Gary William John Whitlock
Kylie Stewart
Jeffrey Francis Champion
Tristram Charles Jager
Darren O'Keefe
Christopher Pinzone
James Fitzsimmons
Maurice Petrus Hubert Hendriks
John Anthony Mclachlan
Aiden Cecil Thomas Smart
Richard James Scott
Sopi Fagapetti Paleaae
Stephanie Marie Coward
Jacob John Lee
Ebony Bridie Mcgrady Hayden
Reon Edwin Van Rooyen
Joanne Baseley
Bradley Dwayne Dunn
I Kosmoss
Paul John Rye
Belinda Lee Hart
Stephen James Rathbone
Zac Morton Mcgourty
Robert Vernon O'Doherty
Lesley Jade Griffin
Andrew John Dargusch
Raymond Stuart Clark
Luke William Meshios
Tamika Majenta Healey
David Richard Lee
Jessica Lee Ann Hadley
Hamish John Smith
Jake Alan Robson
Daniel Joseph Walsh
John Barry Olds
Kaven Geffrey Talavave
Allan John Davies
Shaamin Kaiherau Eynon
Nicholas Dempster
Joakim Nicholas Willemsen
Jayden Eric Walters
Giovanni Genuario
Hanh Ngoc Pham
Jackson Finselbach
Nerissa Fe'Esili Lene
Damien Charles Paton
Kieran John Stronach
Michael John Postle
Elvin Harcevic
Shane David Hutton
Cory Steven Weir
Trent Leslie Pridmore
Andrew Chalk @ Wetzig
Christopher Lloyd Garwood
Melahat Melek
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, May 11