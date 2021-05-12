FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Tyler Maclaren Espinosa
Brett Nigel Saunders
Tara Maree Cavanagh
Tabitha Marie Thomsen
Dale James Woolan
Frank Clifford Flower
Josephine Cyndell Rose Saylor
Mark Warwick Jones
David James Edwin Smith
Sione Fapuaiki Feao
Michael Anthony Capner
Christopher Francis Mccarty
Aiden-Mathew Morgan-Preece
Alana Louise Reilly
Joakim Sten Bruze
Ramadan Ibrahim Kodi
Darren Edmond Gough
Yusuf Kareem Deen
Mark Ray Bridgeman
Lachlan Peter Blake
James Harry Flaskett
Chloe Eveleen Reid
Ruby Kunginarra Anastasia King-Morrison
Kris Spizzirri
Damien James O'Shea
Charlene Thomasina Fay Weazel
Kirsty Louise James
Damian O'Shea
Hayden Mitchell Larrigan
Olivia Rose Thane
Cris David Medina
Adam Paul Lumley Mcgough
Grace Maree Millard
Jaycee Kym Terjesen
Chantal Maree Phillips
Tiana Skye Kerr
Tim Christian Ruder
Troy Andrew Nelder
Jacob Henning Pedersen
Joshua Kyle Crowther
Marie Lydie Anabelle Pousson
Daniel Adam
Erwin Buljubasic
Tyler Maclearn Espinosa
Ali Ebrahimi
Toby Glenn Collins
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Casey Craig Woodhead
Anthony Scott Scowcroft
Deon Ramon Presotto
Christopher David Feeney
Brendan Luke O'Mara
Kawaana Lee Nanette Dalton
Trevor Atherton
John Leonard Smith
William Wells
Bradley John Ponting
David Anthony Seris
Roneel Ronald Prasad
Kelly Lee Vlek
Robert Colin Mayo
Christopher James Brown
Lisa Joyce Mcdonald
Marlena Diane Drane
Zachary Byron Healey
Matthias Ernest Illingworth
Nathaniel John Matthews
Sahand Khoshaein Mahfroujaki
Margaret Michelle Laurel Blair
Billy Robert Johnson
Justin Andrew Braun
Matthew Noel Hallows
Andy Lam
Malcolm Matau
Ellen Lela Dallow
Danny Troy Duggan
Gregory Stephen Kite
Craig William Relf
Shanaya Skye Godfrey-Young
Cindy Lee Bowden
Michael Brian Pattison
Bradley Francis Greene
David Matthew Hassall
Jody-Maree Joan Morrow
Reece Scott Crombie
Mitchell James Wilson
Richard Norman Yates
Paul Andrew Castle
Christopher Daniel Killian
Stephen Alan Roger Goodridge
Brooke Maree Anderson
Lauren Jade Coker
Jasmine Jamille Hooper
Tarnika Deborah Minnie-Fay Roma
Michael Shane Fraser
Melissa Jane Faulkner
Justin Terrance Mcleod
Yuan Lin
Kodie Hodges
Kyron Dryden
Marise Patricia Byrne
Marsha Aileen Lee Dawson
Tahi Justin Ford Gray-Tuapawa
Rebecca Louise Rodgers
Shannon Ellen Millikin
Calvin Joel Thomas
Skye Melinda Hutton
Timothy Frank Ceolin
Karen Leanne Meehan
Benjamin Hunter Cleaver
Phillip John Maxwell
Jessica Anne Mcdowall
Matthew David Covill
Joseph Charles Dean Chambers
James Vaughan Chorlton
Aaron James Sheehan
Scott Grant Adey
Stephen Anthony Street
Sefik Ferizovic
Colleen Anne Mccaskie
Nabeel Suliman Anglo
Annmarie Forbes
Bernard Charles Holland
Sam Faneco
Deni Maxi Shally
Mary Wilder Kadie
Eleanor Rose Dimock
Justin Visona
Mark Douglas Edwards
John Gatmai Ruot Gatwec
Edward Andrew Schravemade
Milly Agnes Allawu
Wayde Daniel Williamson
Thomson John Thomas
Emily Jayne Sloan
Michael Malcolm Clark
Travis Frank Bergvall-Williams
Adam Ellis
Clinton Samuel Wayne Chand-Bell
Bronwyn Theresa Panuel
Steven Raymond Faulder
Trent Jesse Jerome Robert
Tonga Valevale Paea Tonga
Robert Joseph Neville
Adam Craig Wendt
Sean Neal Franklin
Philip John Maxwell
Oscar Frederick Wynn Brown
Benjamin Stuart Agnew
Jacquelin Rowena Ivory
Peter John Bratic
Ashleigh Michelle Louise Levitt
Kenneth John Burgess
Napier Mitchell Ruru Hutana
James Leslie Hockings
Kelly-Ann Helen Sloan
Raymond Luke Bundle
Victor Michael O'Dea
Julie Anne Mcnaughton
Boyd Steven Ericson
Malcolm James Barnes
Ryan James Patterson
Client Miles Theuerkauf
Todd Scott Whatley
Luke Aaron Phillips
Paul Robert Barratt-Hassett
Stephen John Peters
Bridgette Emily Fenton
Jade Cory Salman
Justin Cavell Dale
Jerome Aiden Alexander Misa
Deon Charles Sandy
Jace Alan Bateman
Richard Murgha Mack
Gerrard Leo Davis
Jake Dakota Pottinger
James Angus Kennedy-Anlezark
Richard Hutton Huxley Reed
Harley Peter Voss
Peter Alan Christopher Gray
Dylan Steel Pickersgill
Anthony Edwin Crane
Sally Ann Gilbert
Drew William Wildey
Amanda Claire Duroux
James Peter Forycki
Richard Matthew Bartulin
Roger Lago
Adnya Karu Barton-Bright
Teneil Lee Hassan
Jen-Chieh Pang
Tevita Liku Senituli
Zizo George
Rupert Edward Geater Logan
Michael Craig Rogers
Rebecca Anne Cox
Ken Sonio Solberg
Jakob Benjamin Leon Gillan-Carroll
Jasmine Marie Wyeth
Trent Lee Turnbull
Curt Thomas Martin
Akon Victoria Deng
Kyson Onbashi
Benjamin John Wittmann
Derek Ashley Foster
Gregory Neil Rogers
Fadhili Majaliwa
Dafydd Evans
Lily Amelia Morgan
Reece James Boxshall
Hussein Sarhan
David Anthony Olive
Luke Anthony Davy
Lee Matthew Wilson
Troy Jonathon Bickle
Maurice Jasson Quarta
Samantha Anne Carpenter
Amy Louise Taylor
Tyson Iago Walker
Samuel Paul Egar
Stephen Albert Long
Jaye Stephen Kornet
Rebecca Lee Booth
Joseph Robert Mangan
Kor Nuat Akoy Mijok
Matthew Calim Crowther Christie
Nikkitta Margaret Richards
Nathan Lee Wilson
Jesse Craig Lingard
Shanthi Marie Kalyanasundaram
Emily Rose Ryan-Spearritt
Sandeep Kumar
Tony Mihael Waye
Lauren Marree Mcmahon
William Keith Underwood
Samuel Momolou Rogers
Jayden Travis Haag
Kathryn Margaret Law
Emily Louise Adams
Kirsten Amy Pousson
Dion Bruce O'Hara
Aaron Troy Ross
Christine Kazanas
Jasmine Glynda Van Welie
Denis Ceric
David John Martinelli
Adam Keith Ellis
Alec Cowen-Kennedy
Rosie Suttie
Aaron Ryan
James Daniel Gurn
Gweng Deng
Kristen Patricia Macleod
Benjamin Robert Shephard
Scott William John Podesta
Brodie Glen Black
Gregory John Lee
Peter Roberts Maxwell
James Britt
Sharna Maria Buckingham
Adahlia Revai Groves-Hardy
David Jurcut
Susan May Rose Bebbington
Meng Liang Desmond Tong
Merrika Maryellen Chappelle
Raina Grace Moncrieff
Tristan David Sami
Sara Jane Anderton
Kaylah Marie Welsh
Karen Leanne Dean
Taha Zomorodian
Shannon Wayne Adams
Michael John Casey
Patrick Gerard Majella Burke
Kasna Joyce Garcia
Gareth Earl Rhodes
Emmanuel Sahr Pessima
Thiik Chol Thiik
Max Stalin Campos
Pero Bozic
Chrysty Lyn Wearn
Jeremy Natan Bauer
Robert Waine Tayler
Richard Giles Clarke
Joseph Wolf Owais
Richard James Austen
Nelson Andrae Patea
Simon John Hickey
Percy Shane Ashley William Orcher
Clint Miles Theuerkauf
Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey
Gursimrat Kaur
Roy Danny Wells
Aaron Frank John Howden
Daniel John Stratford
Alec Richard Peter Kennedy
Jamie Louise Cousins
Ronald Lee
David James Strugnell
Jessica Kathleen Beplate
Adrian Matthew Baer
Eric John Blair
Hannah Margaret Apps
Andrew Nicholas Filips
Kenneth Wayne Jensen
Benjamin Scott Kalotai
Peter John Sims
Mary Yom Bul
Luke Tipene Tahata
William Nathan Te Hore
Joshua Adam White
Jaime Thomas John Norris
Martin Rooke
Rehannah Tiona Gorham
Samuel James Johnson
Jake Nicoll
Benjamin Louis Centemeri
John Henry Cornwell
Derek Barry Barr
Lyndelle Marie Brooks
Joseph Kevin Alec Bebbington
Warren Campbell Coyne
