FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Graeme Thomas Pegg
Terri Anne Hasler
Sean Robert Gayden
Patricia Motu Avia Fox
Zarleah Theresa Marie Clark
Howard Purcell
Mark Raymond Boyes
Michelle Francisca Carroll
Charity Joe Adiko
Jack Jordan Bucolo
Adam Jon Anderson
Jason Daniel De Groot
Clinton Gary Wade
Ben Lawrence Stevens
Hossein Mohammadi
Gawain Broderick Evan Griffiths
Bhodi Jaspa Ford
Joshua David Bean
Rebecca Trude Haustein
Andrew Thomas James Cunningham
Auddian Christian Tauhog Kifoto
Steven Alan Nicholls
Jackson Dean Hasler
Raymond John Jenkins
Hani Guido
Geoffrey Mark Eagle
Nathan Leonard Whitehead
Dean Scott Hasler
Noah James Callow
Mark Donald Cougan
Mitchell Brown
Olivia Marietta Della-Piana
Sanket Desai
Jy Anthony Hasic
Christopher Andrew Mcleod
Jordan Joseph Ellem
Nikita Katrina O'Brien
Davina Mareta Simona
Bowie Naava Larnach
Melissa Anne Muir
Adam Luke Minarelli
Kyle John Stuart
Ken Kataoka Gabites
Mark John Avila Griffiths
Natisha Cara Obah
Nicholas Jay Rye
Daniel Steven Hughes
Robert Anthony Charles Lawrence
Claire Erin Wilkinson
Grace Marisol Rodriguez Soriano
Raymond Luke Bundle
Josiah Richard Hollingsworth
Nikola Jankovic
Max Jonasen
Gawain Griffiths
Chelcie Cyan Hartigan
Joseph Charles Dean Chambers
Stephen Paul Jones
Belinda Lee Newham
Michael James Douglas Addley
Henry Code Ruddy
Daniel Hogan
Daniel Ian Gray
Kate Therese Lovell
Warren Todd Simondson
Afiq Hazry Nazrin
Billy Robert Johnson
Robert John Smith
Benjamin Michael Waller
Steven Lawrence Kevin Williams
Mark Nathaniel Hopkins
Sharna Langley Phillips
Alysha Maree Herbert
Patrick Daniel Daley
Glendeanna Dorothy Gadd
Dean Philip Pearse
Paul Charles Clark
Jun Cao
Tamyka Jane Enks
Leonie Alison Brown
Declan Rhys Dunne
Cristle Maria Ten-Bohmer
Kerry-Anne Hill
Samuel Woripa Watson
Adam Robert Obrien
Nicholas William Overell Heywood
Lindsay Searle Oliver
Peter William Ellis
Shaun Andrew Casey
Matthew Sidney Hendry
Dimetreus Milliotis
Russell Charles Hickey
Amanda Helen Wallace
Ethan Loscialpo Sloane
Davina Simona
Michael David Bartlett
Michael John Denholm
Raylene Beryl Phillips
Rick Warreny Trappe
Yoram Tomas Banyen
Melissa Muir
Travis Sebastian Almat
Jamie Leigh Carn
Ayesha Shaye Dey
Caitlyn Jade Morrow
Samuel James Johnson
Sarah Croft
Aiden Kedar Griffin Donohoe
Beau Dylan Shepherd
Lucas Ridley Nobay
Esther Kullach
Benjamin John Gardener
Nicolas Jonathan Nelson
Daniel Charles Barker
Theron Moodley
Viliami Halatuituia Finau
Dylan James Johnson
Troy Anthony Lette
Robert John Pollock
James Lachlan Lammie
David Tawake Keith Gin Ratana
Jarrad Peter Sadler
Paul Mark Taylor
Daniel Peter Clayton
Jonathan William Denny
Andrew Robert Graham
Sean Willis
Tevita Vavasa Apitili Panuve
Janie Nina Weazel
Tara Levitt-Rose Peterson
Stanley Girish Maharaj
Livingstone Chambers-Blair
Glyn William Newton
Adam John Booker
John Henry Cornwell
Darren John Wilson
Morgan Elizabeth Lyons
Rebecca Mia Cruiks
Hitomi Otake
David Charles Rex Deacon
Alexander James Musumeci
Denis Ceric
Chandlar Leigh Errol Perry
Chloe Ann Bradford
Obongo Obongo
Angela Ruth Bennett
Brett Michael Kerr
Amanda Irene Eyre
Fazhili Joshua Majaliwa
Tianah Portelli
Jamie-Lee Mrgaret Smart
Juanita Maria Davies
Aidan Kedar Griffin Donohoe
Yvonne Lee Katoa
Peter Luke Samartzis
Joy Talukdar
Karen Elizabeth Turner
Kurt Taitimu Ungermann
Malcolm Lewis Paul
Tobias Steven-James Hamiora
Joshua Skillen
Suzette Maree Webster
Neville Anthony Mathews
Jarrod James Thomas Tanna
Ryan Larson
Lauoi Ioelu Tuala
Ryan Gary William Edmonds
Samantha Leigh Mcneil
Euni Hamlyn-Harris
James Leslie Hockings
Callum Storm Woods
Suraj Kumar
Luke Augustine Stratton
Rudolf Andrzej Szadkowski
Kelly Michelle Surmon
Eric John Blair
Damian Earle Ward
Billy James Martin
Edward James Dean
Corey Anthony Durham
Jason Fleetwood Fry
Cort Ari Hale
Angus Stephen Hamley
David Michael Lucas
Trent Alan-John Mcmartin
Benjamin James Riley-Winters
Luke William Dobbie
Brooke Kira Large
Stephen John Smith
Sonia Dawn Murray
Matthew Stephen Peck
Samuel Tawil
Andrew William Jenkin
Jeffrey Peter Mccann
Matthew Jefferson Wright
Summer Breeanne Smith
Malcolm James Scott
Leslie John Holt
Xiuhua Chen
Jessica Lee Collins
Stewart Leonard Mccaskie
Junior Pedebone
Alfred Mpho Tsumake
Julia Maria Mcbratney Vargas
Jessica Leigh Hope
Zackeria Mayen
Dylan Jack Leslie Johnson
Darrell Kevin Melville
Jacob Robert Henley
Randell John Rankin
Yassine Mimoune Boualem
Rhys Damien Davis
Sharnie Lorre Dean
Dion John Thompson
Shantel Megan Yates
Mark Boyes
Leo James Hobson
Lwithwa Ochalla Ojulu
Peter Leslie Williams
Huanran Zhang
Robert John Bell
Christopher Mark Gardner
Vicary Sherwin Lisford Lovell
Mathew Graham Reed Chilly
Yihang Wang
Deeann Lee Tanna
Nathan Hoar
Ronald Desmond Williams
Richard Merton Thew
William Robert John Neil Ryder
Emily Michelle Stuart
Jonothan Meuller
Osiah Jonathon Pilton
Lukudu Kenyi Gombu
Lindsay Derain Johnson
Rebecca Bundi
Nicole Anne Quigley
Malcolm Atcha
Felicity Clare Miles
Jasmine Louise Lousick
James Damien O'Brien Butler
Glem Anthony Huber
Tina Dawn Cochrane
Laverne Louise James
Kylie Jane Nixon
Lee Matthew Wilson
Liam Bevan Quilty
Jake Christopher Merrett
Sione Lopisei Sime
Manumalo Salue
Chevon Leilani Princess Wade
Reuben Wiremu Bracken
Steven Victor Hodges
Nicholas Patrick Donlen
Nikkita Anne Sonter
Steven John Tamplin
Scott Cameron Finlayson
Christopher Alan Kent
Neil Thomas Fleming
Tristan Oswald Van Rye
Trent Alan Mckay
Gary Raymond Morrison
Michael O'Connor
Daniel James Ashley Mckeon
Isaac Samuel Chalk
Coen Patrick James Purcell
Matthew Lee Sheppard
Elizabeth Ann Louise Phillips
Samisoni Taufa Vaioleti
Michael Roderick Jones
Samuel John Teitzel
Codie James Burns
Carlin William Mccurley
Haylea Elysha Gorton
Debra Lynne Coulter
Craig Andrew Box
Paul Timothy Stack
Cameron Kenwell Cooze
Jaskaran Singh Sangha
Andre John Snajdar
Amber Jody Anne Houston
Sammy-Jo Cassandra Boyd
James Stanley Jackson
Karl Heinz Hasler
Jethro David Duncan
Declan Mitchell Nelson
Jason Scott Ovenstone
Akutaina-Hohepa Hona Hiku
Kenneth Allan Ross
Samuel John Charlton
Jay Andrew Mcgrath
Phoebe Therese Harris
Tyler John Lonie
Nicholas James Prior
Shantel Meagan Yates
Roslyn Joyce Nichole Goltz
Christopher Kenneth Revell
Lance Jamie Mcguire
Che Billy Wilkie
Estraton Kho
Christopher Andrew Mcvicar
Shannon Logan
Venessa Lyn Horner
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Wednesday, May 19