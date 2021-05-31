FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Michael James Tainui Hobart-Tichborne
Alan Logan
Andrew Bryce Kerrod Walker
Joseph Allan Grogan
Anaru Wallace Turner
Neal Clark
Annaliz Leata Alaimoana
David Da Wei Cai
Emma Louise Beverley Barrett
Kameron Thomas Degac
Paul George Brasch
Madeline Rae Hough
Nicholas Paul Hanley
Tala Yasmin Zanotti
Achol Chol Monykuc
Dean Glen Jones
Tamika Majenta Healey
Derek Barry Barr
Jodie Anne Croul
Jason Allan Nicholls
Tsung-Hao Yu
Adrian Worth Johnson
Luke Anthony Daryono
David Bruce Domingo
Natalie Jayne Powell
Alan Whitley
Mohd Hassan Amir Hussain
Matthew David Barber
William Walter Akseli Mclachlan
Justin Douglas Kennedy
Daniel Wayne Petersen
Barry Denis Fischle
Taylah Christine Oliver
Morgan Elizabeth Lyons
Steven Ha Tran
Shu Xia Wang
Trevor Douglas Tomkins
Tural Mustafayev
Lachlan William Thiel
Brandon Wayne Green
Luke Aaron Jones
Jesse James Edwards
Kye Triston Wilson
Sky Louise Letts
Tyron Bouraga
John Anthony Mclachlan
Lewis Adam Comb
Warren Campbell Coyne
Jay Thomas Stonehouse
Shakira Marie Gesa
Michael Trevor Royce Collins
Ian Syd Serigo Sandow
Maddison Avice
Awais Ibad Ali
Jack Anthony Cadman
Ricardo Antonio Castillo
William John Harding
John Sebastian Kimo
Mauricio Andres Llerena
Rechard Chidi Okonye
Dean Andrew Stevenson
Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan
Trent Andrew Underdown
Robert Barlow
Diarmuid Alan Mcgettigan
Nathan Christopher Bugg
Matthew James Markcrow
Laneselota Petelo Lio
Joseph David Dunshea
Michael John Reiske
Richard Leaf
Marlena Diane Drane
Matthew John Phillips
David Joseph Mapstone
Vernon Anthony Brown
Julie Victoria Mckinney
David John Eardley
Hayley Joy Bucholz
Cory Jay Hollywood
Jacqueline Anne Brown
Dylan Jake Anthony Bock
Andrew James Bruce-Sanders
William James Loli
Mohammed Shafin Manikam
Keith William Ryan Phillips
Louis Wade Quinn
Deanna Maryanne Mcginley
Jagjeet Singh
Daniel James Adam
Nicholas Selwyn Goodman Hennock
Ethan John Dendle
Kaid Heith Millers
Jake Daniel Russell
Christopher William George Gaffney
Gregory David Neve
Deng Kual
Christian Anthony Aidan Tucker
Helen Mary Anderson
Leah Jane Cottle
Liam Patrick Heston
William Warry
Chanel Joy Watson
Joshua Alan White
Linda Thien Kim Chau
Jeffrey John Sagar
Douglas Owen Traynor
Babak Najariyan
Lachlan Archer Hampson
Tristan James Godfrey
Cooper Jordan Breen
Michael John Jackson
Ernad Avdic
Tarquin Vincent Grott
Matthew John Keong
Brian Michael Pearce
Zachary William Ainge
Dillon John Morgan
Joshua Wayne Brinkhuizen
Steven Leslie Grace
Ricardo Mayaute
Penpa
Vantha Larry Soeung
Douglas Mitchell Stevens
Mohammad Bazzi
Archie Kevin Smith
Joshua Dylan Little
Ryan Angel Watson
Stacey Ann Swaine
Michael James Smith
Nathan Hoar
Anthony Jay Gatley-Dunne
Stephen Noel Johnson
Michael James Raineri
Natalie Hammond
Jessie Jordan Dale
Ashley John Whiteman
Jack Steven Burrows
Haidi Cher Healey
Logan William Warren
Joseph Raymond Coggins-Wolf
Tara Maree Cavanagh
Harm Paul Sebastiaan Van Essen
Nganatatafu Folau Alovili
Alexander Samuel Lawson
Christopher Martin Hall
Brittany Josephine Byrne
Owen Noel Franklin
Edward James Lee
Sayed Sadat Hashimi
Frank Mcclymont
Ellen Claire Betts
Rees Alexander Farley
Brok Marc William Mcnamara
Aamon Yordi Zantvoort
Lachlan Taunao
Kevin John Newell
Oscar David Vega
Kham Mai Trieu
Jarrod William Hodges
Daimen Tealai
Geonsik Gong
Jerry Jack Siaosi
Melvyn Siddall
Gershome Kebel Rodgers
Bradley John Robinson
Gareth Earl Rhodes
Liam Stephen Derbyshire-Carty
James David Billing
John Leonard Webster
Daniel Peter Clayton
Jeffrey Richard Rowse
Raymond Henry Garland
James Matthew Leathem
Alen Stanojevic
Hanna Victoria Whalen Peard
Scott Steven Littlechild
Philip John Maxwell
Daniel Joseph Walsh
Jamie Thomas Demaine
Tristan Xavier Corcoran
Janelle May Johnson
Jaidyn James Mackey
Aron Richard Rodda
Misael Aguilar Trejo
Daniel Bruce Steele
Keren Elizabeth Graham
Matthew James West
Jay James Robinson
Kym Rodney Aaron Tredgold
Bruce Michael Wilcox
Nicole Ann Kessell
Ethan Joseph Moratti
Sharna Amy Holmes
Roger Ivan Cooney
Kyhannie Haere Hirini
Dale Massey Shipston
Gabriel Paul Santos Ehmsen
Matthew William Archer
Kumar Honey
Brendon Gary Cropper
Liam James Macginley
Sandra Lee Denny
Benjamin William Parsons
Colin William Macvicar
George Jermaine Fai
Christopher Brian Prasser
Owen James Denning
Richard John Marlborough
Geordan Leslee James Mercer
Brett Allan Giveen
Shane Robert Douglas Baker
Jillian Davison
Sylvia Disano
Lachlan Elliott Damon Lawrance
Jack Aaron Barlow
Boyd Steven Ericson
Martin Adam Vega
Abhishek Kumar Shaw
Kylie Maree Jackson
Oscar Renton
David James Boneham
Tracy-Ann Glasgow
