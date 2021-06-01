FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Jade Grant Zaitseva-Cook
Michael Peter Rose
Mayot Ayuel Mayot
Jonathan Mark Robert Ashton
Shakita May Hughes
James Lee Elers
Tess Ann Bromham
Carlos Antonio Burdett
Michael William Denton
Donald Michael Reich
Steve Bensley
Benjamin James Mawn
Justin William Michael Brand
Aden Reece Halliday
Christopher Papastergos
Anthony Paul Bergin
Jasmine Chetucti
Elizabeth Helen Murase
Lorna Roseanne Johnson
Christopher John Jones
Lucas Dolan Bruen
Jasmine Patricia Chetcuti
James Daniel Durham
Phillip Leon Jay
Alexander Paul Pluta
Ryan Gordon Malcolm Dobson
Trai Ronald Fuller
Jamie David Sands
Travis Anthony Clearwater
Paul Michael Smith
Christopher Michael Zaulich Collyer
Isa Kural
Jordan Stuart Brown
Tristan William James Kopp
Charles Brian Paiwan
Riley Edward Lewis Mallett
Lafulafu Talolua
David Anthony Paton
Lee Casey Mathew Deller
Candice Bonnie James
Daniel John Manuhuia Smith
Joneel Ram Lal
Richard Paul Thomas
Jonathon Mark Robert Ashton
Viveck Kc
Adrian Jared Hiltunen
Neil Samuel Mayne
James Steven Nech
Aaron James Henrick
Gaylene Erica Manteit
Jesse Raymond Stanley De Veigne
Dylan Kane Gniel
Joshua Samuel Hoang
Mauricio Alejandro Aliaga Castro
Dale Robert Pound
Stacey Anne Chadwick
Iris Haring
Sam William Todd
Thomas John Byrne
Cameron John Day
Lance Beau-Jesse Davies
Hannah Louise Wiemers
Jason Paul Brown
Nicholas Paul Howe
Daan Robert B Causby
Cory Steven Weir
Brian Bruce Robinson
Danh Le
Megha
Jonathan Brian Agnew Austin
Nathan Wayne Dixon
Bradley Dennis Ellwood
Nicholas James Everding
Christopher Johnson Kulang
Damien Kevin Vaggs
Tia-Marama Tina Tauariki
Sean Robert Gayden
Liam Smith
Chrystal Anne Stefanski
I Kosmoss
Tanya Lynette Kenning
Rhys Clay
Bowie Naava Larnach
Eddie Bao Ngoc Hang
John Howard Amundsen
Roxanne Marie Holloway
Jai Hughes
Nicole Anne Quigley
Damen Boisen
Timothy Rafael Jagoszewski
Benjamin Louis Centemeri
Darek James Mudge
Nathan J Meagher
Harrison Kenneth Metzger
Grace Elizabeth Hayes
Moose Hercules Neil Jay Vespertine
Craig Allen Morgan
Jordan Stanley Mark Richards
Alfontino Timray Arnold
Eng Khan Kham
Andrew John Millar
Blair Edward Campbell
Craig Minns
Luke Dean Pokorski
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 1