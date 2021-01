FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Friday, January 15

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Mathieson John Cook

Alfred Raymond Shayne Riley

Bradley Graham Franks

Brooke Hayley Reid

Glynn David Evans

Shawn Mathew Flanders

Kyshia Anne Doyle

Kylie Sheree Oqilat

William Samuel Emery

Timothy Richard Murray

Paul Robert Page

Claire Marie Eborall

Cameron Michael Flannery-Rutherford

Lakisha Longwright

Katrina Ellen Nash

Pequisha Leigh Coventry

Jaymee Maree Maddox

Laneena Mariah Broome

Seth Diamond Rockafella

Darcy Glen Robertson

Clinton Brett Eggmolesse

Rebecca Anne Thulin

Amy Maree Wayne

Sara Jo Darvell

Tanya Maree Phillips

Christine Megan Robinson

Jaxyn Allan James Dorante

Mark Dennis Ernest Johnson

Lakeisha Long-Wright

Kristyn Phyllis Leanne Gibbs

Tearne Maree Sorby

Joshua Luke Moras

Pauline Natasha Crompton

Darren Robert Looyestyn

Scott Graham Smith

Elke Precilla Maureen Harrington

Robert Carl Vogel

Robert John Page

Jared Van Lieshout

John Edward Percy Cornford

Chloe Marie Page

Benjamin Thomas Switzer

Coral Lesley Harris

Jed Thomas Dwyer

