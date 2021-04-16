FULL LIST: Childers Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Johnson Tekbiyik

Mitchell Kieran Joyce

Gage Benjamin Kelly

Robbie Casey

Shaun Michael Leo

Kylie Johnson

Nathalie Jeanne'Marie Bernon

Shae Riley Reti

Christopher Paul Mckenna

Joshua Mark Poulter

Benn Hopgood

David Richard Benson

Cain Royce Fry

Tyrone Malcolm-James Felsch

Nathan Laurence Cook

Alastair Gerardus Noel Dean

Jason Brian Pettitt

William James Luxton

Daniel Ronald Burton

Allison Therese Toft

Paul Jeffrey Webb

Aby Jane Taylor

Lisa Catrina Bell

Hayley Melissa Baumgarten

Carla Jayne Otto

Jesse Baide Cook-Gates

Chloe Isabel Pfeiffer

Chloe Beverly Candy

Jason Scott Roberts

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16