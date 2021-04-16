FULL LIST: Childers Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Johnson Tekbiyik
Mitchell Kieran Joyce
Gage Benjamin Kelly
Robbie Casey
Shaun Michael Leo
Kylie Johnson
Nathalie Jeanne'Marie Bernon
Shae Riley Reti
Christopher Paul Mckenna
Joshua Mark Poulter
Benn Hopgood
David Richard Benson
Cain Royce Fry
Tyrone Malcolm-James Felsch
Nathan Laurence Cook
Alastair Gerardus Noel Dean
Jason Brian Pettitt
William James Luxton
Daniel Ronald Burton
Allison Therese Toft
Paul Jeffrey Webb
Aby Jane Taylor
Lisa Catrina Bell
Hayley Melissa Baumgarten
Carla Jayne Otto
Jesse Baide Cook-Gates
Chloe Isabel Pfeiffer
Chloe Beverly Candy
Jason Scott Roberts
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Childers Magistrates Court, Friday, April 16