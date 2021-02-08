Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
8th Feb 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Amy Demelza Hewitt

Jacin Colin Fitzpatrick

Donna-Marie Taylor

Corey Jay Borland

Timmothy James Knight

Samuel Kevin Tarrant-O'Neill

Jonathan Lee Broom

Robert Bruce Sutcliffe

Corey Robert Edward Mead

Jarrad Ray Penrose

Patrick Mcalorum

Tyson Lee Chard

Jamie Aperehama Saies-Ruruku

Anthony William Brown

Paul Nathan Mondientz

Glenn Neville Hemsworth

Jayden Scott Neil Moody

Douglas Alexander Wray

Chantel Maree Frazer

Ricky James Daniel Loughnan

Craig John Glasgow

Tania Gayle Pope

Timothy Andrew Symons

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Monday, February 8

More Stories

redcliffe magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pie Alley drunk bear-hugged, removed from premises

        Premium Content Pie Alley drunk bear-hugged, removed from premises

        News James Douglas Malone has been banned from attending licensed premises in Yeppoon for six months.

        ‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

        Premium Content ‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen

        News The Yeppoon student will be farewelled at a service on Monday.

        LETTERS: Got a spare violin you don’t use?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Got a spare violin you don’t use?

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        GARDENING: Flowering Eucalypts for western gardens

        Premium Content GARDENING: Flowering Eucalypts for western gardens

        Gardening Green thumb Neil Fisher shares his tips and tricks for around the garden.