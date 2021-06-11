Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court June 11

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brent Nathan Jones

Luke John Trathen

Terry Royce White

Jaylon Wayne Messer

Kurt Benjamin Jaspers

Anthony Michael Douglas Rose

Raymond Leslie John Vassie

Brian Eric Reginald Wells

Victor Albert James Wason

Robert Anthony Griffin

George Joseph Thomas Swadling

Reece Glen Kelly

Emma Jean Cranston

Richard Douglas Proefke

Christopher Phillip Bulmer

Katrina Frances Lee Debrincat

Montell Lowis Evans

Christopher Nathan Bellousoff

Clayton Zane Murphy

Adam James Somerfield

Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row

Christopher Ezra James Bloomfield

Anthony Edward James Malcolm

Darryn Lee Baker

Michael Andrew Jones

Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott

Darren Eric Savage

Benjamin James Emonds

Charles Owen Hicks

Jade Tegan Hancock

Robert William Maddern

Billie-Jo Nolan

Lleyton Jeffery Patrick Pope-Jones

Craig Abbott

Tristan George Hong

Stephen Mathew Seeley

Beau Daniel Coolwell

Bonita Lee Wilson

Jessie Allana Storm Bingham-James

William Joseph Kluck

George Lalai

Stephen John Dennis

Eaydn Riva Rogan

Remo Alberto Savelli

William Trevor Joseph Garson

Samantha Rose Oram

Steven Patrick Waller

Darryl John Rundle

Travis Herbert Mack

Anuisha John Bone

Noel Benjamin White

Jakota Bone

Paul Bradley Richardson

Newton Robert King

Duane Everett Warcon

Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith

Mark Frederick Thesel Conway

Casey Wilkinson

Darrin Paul Till

Scott Carpenter

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, June 11