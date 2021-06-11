Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court June 11
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brent Nathan Jones
Luke John Trathen
Terry Royce White
Jaylon Wayne Messer
Kurt Benjamin Jaspers
Anthony Michael Douglas Rose
Raymond Leslie John Vassie
Brian Eric Reginald Wells
Victor Albert James Wason
Robert Anthony Griffin
George Joseph Thomas Swadling
Reece Glen Kelly
Emma Jean Cranston
Richard Douglas Proefke
Christopher Phillip Bulmer
Katrina Frances Lee Debrincat
Montell Lowis Evans
Christopher Nathan Bellousoff
Clayton Zane Murphy
Adam James Somerfield
Sheanea Joanne Ruth Dawn Row Row
Christopher Ezra James Bloomfield
Anthony Edward James Malcolm
Darryn Lee Baker
Michael Andrew Jones
Addison Jeffery Louie-Mcdermott
Darren Eric Savage
Benjamin James Emonds
Charles Owen Hicks
Jade Tegan Hancock
Robert William Maddern
Billie-Jo Nolan
Lleyton Jeffery Patrick Pope-Jones
Craig Abbott
Tristan George Hong
Stephen Mathew Seeley
Beau Daniel Coolwell
Bonita Lee Wilson
Jessie Allana Storm Bingham-James
William Joseph Kluck
George Lalai
Stephen John Dennis
Eaydn Riva Rogan
Remo Alberto Savelli
William Trevor Joseph Garson
Samantha Rose Oram
Steven Patrick Waller
Darryl John Rundle
Travis Herbert Mack
Anuisha John Bone
Noel Benjamin White
Jakota Bone
Paul Bradley Richardson
Newton Robert King
Duane Everett Warcon
Tennison Benjamin Rex Smith
Mark Frederick Thesel Conway
Casey Wilkinson
Darrin Paul Till
Scott Carpenter
