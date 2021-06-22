Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Here is a list of matters listed at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Melda Joyce Hill

Brodie Mitchell Wakefield

Tegan Sue Cooper

Sharron Maree Steedman

Harrison Law Evans

Daniel Edward Seabrook

Ace David Draheim

Vaughn Robert Lester

Tiela Michelle Rowbotham

Louwanna Thyra Goltz

Wayne Warren William Tobane

Jayde Elizabeth Ireland

Benjamin Douglas Hansen

Bernard Martin Gristwood

Maurice Jeremy Obah

Cecil Noel Kemp

Bradyn James Wilkinson

Clint James Brennan

Conor Wayne Chellingsworth

Joel Christian Malone

Blake Jethro Spidy

Jimmy Paul Joseph

Peter Dennis Courtney

Beau William Davidson

Jesse James Paul Osborne

Brent Bernard Comollatti

Javarn Roy Doyle

Robert Bruce Donney

Katie Jane Mottlee-Trezise

Elanor Jane Rowbotham

Nathan Jaggard

Tia Ashley Wincen

Shai Michael Simmons

Chanel Joy Watson

Brendan Gustave Delahunty

Christian Dee Hartwick

Allan Stanley Aspinall

