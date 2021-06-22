Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Melda Joyce Hill
Brodie Mitchell Wakefield
Tegan Sue Cooper
Sharron Maree Steedman
Harrison Law Evans
Daniel Edward Seabrook
Ace David Draheim
Vaughn Robert Lester
Tiela Michelle Rowbotham
Louwanna Thyra Goltz
Wayne Warren William Tobane
Jayde Elizabeth Ireland
Benjamin Douglas Hansen
Bernard Martin Gristwood
Maurice Jeremy Obah
Cecil Noel Kemp
Bradyn James Wilkinson
Clint James Brennan
Conor Wayne Chellingsworth
Joel Christian Malone
Blake Jethro Spidy
Jimmy Paul Joseph
Peter Dennis Courtney
Beau William Davidson
Jesse James Paul Osborne
Brent Bernard Comollatti
Javarn Roy Doyle
Robert Bruce Donney
Katie Jane Mottlee-Trezise
Elanor Jane Rowbotham
Nathan Jaggard
Tia Ashley Wincen
Shai Michael Simmons
Chanel Joy Watson
Brendan Gustave Delahunty
Christian Dee Hartwick
Allan Stanley Aspinall
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, June 22