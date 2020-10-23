Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, October 23
Crime

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Fiona Brownlie Hudson

Justin Brown

Leslie Kenneth Congoo-Backo

Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom

Heath Brendon Cobcroft

Kai Dylan Turner

Justin Wayne Stock

Tyrone James Pascoe

Allanby James Ambrym

Vienna Betina Spanner

Darren Glen Ebelt

Christopher Robert Gulf

Leigh Porter

Jacob Daniel Lane

Amanda Jean Taylor

Michael Kenneth Richardson

Andrew Colin Wolter

Chantelle Simone Wurzbacher

Joshua Bowden Cooke

Warren John Brown

Joshua Adam Bradshaw

Billy Chad Goullet

Darcy Clay Jeppesen

Brian Joseph Toby

Riley Lindsay Jaques

Collin John Cooke

Natasha Ruth Barnes

Malcolm Peter Gooda

Dean Michael Bunt

Scott Andrew Chave

Thomas Noel Date

Lauchlan Alexander Brown

Sharlene Dianne Edmund

Anthony James Gordon

Luke Jeffrey Richards

Matthew John Swift

Peter Edward Noble

Dee Ivan Backo

Cody Lee Gaynor

Leigh Jeffrey Muir

