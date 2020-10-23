Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Fiona Brownlie Hudson
Justin Brown
Leslie Kenneth Congoo-Backo
Kara-Lee Patricia Fensom
Heath Brendon Cobcroft
Kai Dylan Turner
Justin Wayne Stock
Tyrone James Pascoe
Allanby James Ambrym
Vienna Betina Spanner
Darren Glen Ebelt
Christopher Robert Gulf
Leigh Porter
Jacob Daniel Lane
Amanda Jean Taylor
Michael Kenneth Richardson
Andrew Colin Wolter
Chantelle Simone Wurzbacher
Joshua Bowden Cooke
Warren John Brown
Joshua Adam Bradshaw
Billy Chad Goullet
Darcy Clay Jeppesen
Brian Joseph Toby
Riley Lindsay Jaques
Collin John Cooke
Natasha Ruth Barnes
Malcolm Peter Gooda
Dean Michael Bunt
Scott Andrew Chave
Thomas Noel Date
Lauchlan Alexander Brown
Sharlene Dianne Edmund
Anthony James Gordon
Luke Jeffrey Richards
Matthew John Swift
Peter Edward Noble
Dee Ivan Backo
Cody Lee Gaynor
Leigh Jeffrey Muir
