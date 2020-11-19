Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, November 19
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
19th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Robert George Lorraway

Sean Trident O'Casey Munns

Dallas John Kuhn

Dallas Horrigan

Luke Mccormack

Grahame John Brown

Robert Brandon Lee

Nathan Joshua Royal

Christopher Allan Pennell

Chloe Bailey

Cecil Noel Kemp

Josiah Reuben Anthony Patson

Terence Earl Gulf

Jordon Kristopher Andrews

Beau James Watts

Lyneeka Raylee Whittington

Norris Dennis Brian Richardson

Dale Lewis Murray Roberts

Vaughn Robert Lester

Rickie Brian Dwayne Saunders

Jason Lloyd Wellman

Timothy Richard Adidi

Anthony John Hutchinson

Charles Alister Sullivan

Sebastian Gilbert

Megan Michelle Schutze

Darryn Edward Jones

Samantha Colleen Druce

Joshua Luke Mcdonald

Barry Bloomfield

Graham Neil Parter

Joshua William Bradley

Liam Daniel Butler

Samuel James Gamble

court list rockhampton

