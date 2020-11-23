Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, November 23
Crime

FULL LIST: Everyone appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
23rd Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Donato Conde

Warren William Timothy Hill

Beverley Jean Rankin

Elijah Joseph Edward Alberts

Cheyenne Hope Conlon

Khloe Marie Michael

Shannen Rhianne Swift

James Dane Songoro

Kevin Ellis Egretz

Rachael Louise Patten

Joshua James Carrier Kanak

Kayne Anthony Richards

Scott William Peter Hansen

Kelsey Roarke Dowie

Naomi Sophia Philipp

Daniel James Godfrey

Daniel Robert Heath

Jason Christopher Baker

Jacob Cody Bunn

Warren James Dale

Matthew Morris Henry Yoren

Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara

Dylan Savill

Abraham Jarrett

Jessica Marie Harkins-Capsanis

Caytlin Rose A'Herne

Damian Peter Hill

Heather Jacqueline Malone

Sheree Margaret Rich

Nathan Ray Colquhoun

Brooke Haidee Thompson

Ayla Louise Grange

Erika Antonia Brumpton

David Alan Bartlem

Jai Michael James Clarke

Damien Michael Flower

Rusiate Cakaunivalu

Jody Brian Richardson

Alexander Ralph Sydney Smith

Cody James Hughes

Gregory James Murphy

Bernard Bruce Willam James Doherty

Tarlia Renay Reading

Quentin Tai Goltz

Robert Joseph Jones

Kellie Michelle Dascombe

Cara Jo Robertson

Craig Graham Ridoux

Christy Anne Jasperson

Angela Lee Atkin

Zachary James Towner

Lauren Renae Chimes

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Monday, November 23

