Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, December 10
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
10th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Lisa Jamieson

Caleb Peter Moloney

Dallas Horrigan

Jessica May Purcell

Anthony Ronald Hong

Cody Blake Barkle

Christopher Robert Gulf

Christian Dee Hartwick

Jordan John Smith

David Edward Wilson

Thomas Noel Date

Lochlan Connor Griffin

Howard Benjamin Charles Wano

Ian Robert Armstrong

Shane Michael Clifford Wooler

Samantha Lee Bulman

Eithan Jay Butler

Anthony James Davidson

Melavi Roy Duncan

Shakira Ann Eastwood

John Edward Boulton

Jourdan Taylah-Shain Nowland

Fabian Shaun Raymond

Sheldon James Lynch

Harrison Law Evans

Joze Riedl

Damien Aaron Kemp

Rebecca Danelle Cherrie

Jack Anthony Dakin

Anthony Victor Small

Daniel Mark Barrass

Leslie John Mcrorie

Grahame Adidi

Mitchell Dean Cappie

Ryan Paul Doyle

Scott William Weeding

Benjamin Kellaway

Raymond Charles Sielaff

Joshua Peter Symonds

Edward Craig Sunley

Mikayla Lynn Carter

David Eugene Mimi

Barry Bloomfield

Ann-Maree Monica Row Row

Nathan Peter Bulman

Simon James Henson

Derek Robert Bean

Thomas Joseph Hixon

Shane Ashley Kenneth Betteridge

Christopher Lloyd Miller

Sarah-Jayne Nolan

Jordan Gregory James Clanfield

Angus Charles Gray-Ganter

Peter Scott Griffin

Jason Mark Robinson

Daniel Paul Evans

