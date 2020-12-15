Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, December 15
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
15th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Daryl Maxwell Doyle

Jace Matthew Van Luyn

Amanda Jane Fay

Anthony Waters

Renee Cathleen Paterson

Jacob Andrew Hudson

Sally Therese Thompson

Tina Alyse Doak

Darryl Maxwell Doyle

Clint Ian Dieperink

Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn Carlo

Rebecca Charlotte Lees

Emily Jean Brown

Jodi Elizabeth Richmond

Damien Michael Flower

Daniel Charles Alick

Michael James Rumpf

Jedd Mcintyre

Kaleb William Thomas Ross

Geordie Gary Johnson

Shannelle Dorothy Woodrow

Michelle Lee Newton

Harrison Law Evans

Mac Lemmon

Kauanne Ferguson

William Lawrence Booth

Lisa Maree Dobbs

Justin William Miller

Tye Gregg Lawn

Samuel Joseph Oresic

Michael Andrew Jones

Alexander O'Malley King

Brandon Joel Blackman

Ivan Peter Thompson

Nathan Aaron Turner

Judith Linda Gooda

Kieren Henry John Devecchi

Caleb Joshua Savage-Gregory

Michele Harris

Euan Michael Jepson

Tracey Lee Godbee

