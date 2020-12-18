FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, December 18

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Jayden Charles Lister

Shane Anthony May

Shaun Michael West

Darraleen Alice Anderson

Cameron John Jameson

Kai Dylan Turner

Christopher Michael Whitley

Michael James Rumpf

Jordon Kristopher Andrews

Tirik Dwayne Eric West

Xanya Lorna Dalton

Lynessa Michell Abel

Leslie John Mcrorie

Avarna-Lee Harrison

Terri-Maree Alice Davis

Clinton Dale Funch-Fletcher

Victor Joseph Doyle

Steven Ronald Mclarty

Caytlin Rose A'Herne

Ramana Louise Sansom

Heather Jacqueline Malone

Colin William Murray

Maurice John Barry

Andrew Joel Royce Plumb

Adam Michael Braun

Tyrone James Pascoe

Paul Robert Cornick

Leonard Raymond Zimmerlie

Noeline Joyce Mckinley

Tracey Lee Godbee

Steven Robert Brassington

Aaron Peter Souden

Lorna Jean Henry

Daniel Victor Brady

Leah Patricia Freney

Brandon Joel Blackman

Keripo Daniel Morgan Mimi

Jarvis Trate Richardson

Aaron Kelly Press

Jacob Jason James Richardson

Pieter Garth Tjerkstra

Dylan Bradley Robinson

Roberta Ramari Milner

Michael John Nieuwenhuize

Nathan Paul Joseph Wehlow

Jake Joseph Goodeve

Adam John Kennedy

