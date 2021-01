Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, January 5

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Raymond Denis Kelly

June Margarett Scott

Coralie Callaghan

Malcolm Peter Gooda

Riley Lindsay Jaques

Shirley Ann Johnston

Isaac Patrick James Williams

Allan Gregory Booth

John Edward Mchale

Kelly Jane Lewis

Joshua William Bradley

Lance Gregory Antcliff

Kelly Ashton Shepherd

Sarah Anne Twaddle

Jordan Gregory James Clanfield

Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco Manuele

Kerry Keith Smith

John Micheal Doyle

Christopher Michael Whitley

Sterling Kenneth Ritter

Angela Bernadette Muller

Clayton Ronald Gooda

Kylie Ellingford

Kevin James Michael Kraatz

Kenisha Lotoya Alum

Nicolas Aaron Liddell

Waikaigia Djngarra Tobane

Nathan Peter Bulman

Leigh Porter

Daniel George Hughes

Caleb Joshua Savage-Gregory

David John Collins

Hayden Scott Miles Weick

Nathan John Bennett

Lucy-Maree Tarneeshya Cameron-O'Brien

Michelle Louise Gregory

Anthony Victor Small

Marlene Rose Henry

Alicia Maree Cartwright

Walter Frederick Tilberoo

William Noel Armstrong

Grant Allan Johnson

Keegan Samuel Mclennan

