FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Chantelle Marie Dodd
Christopher Allan Pennell
Ryan Charles Rayner
Ricky Lee Hoy
Leslie John Mcrorie
Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz
Kai Duane William Sauer
Michael John Nieuwenhuize
Michael Donavan Thaiday
Frederick Ezra Langlo
Stephen Joseph Chelo
James Edward Abraham
Judy Maree Clark
Sarah-Jayne Nolan
Don-Geoffery Wylie O'Mara
Lachlan Trevor Beer
Darlene Sylvia Mckinlay
Nicholas Trainor
Thomas Gerard Priestly
Martin Anthony Jukes
Hayley Renee Petrie
Jorden Tre Gabbert
Sarah Valerie Dawn Wright
Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini
Anton Quay Haynes
Dunduli Malik Ross-Miller
Simone Maisiehine Wilson
Norris Frederick Jerome Blair
Anthony David Fielding
Robert Andrew George Ireland
Peter William Martin
Bradley Michael Phie
Braith William Whitfield
Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton
Brendan John Drake
Scott Graham Smith
Joshua James Hollingsworth
Steven Joseph Moule
Jacob Alexander Betts
Angelique Kerith Edwards
David Alan Bradshaw
John Lionel Edward Brown
Steven Reginald Doyle
Tina Alyse Doak
Clayton Russell Saunders
Barard Management Pty Ltd (Acn 010622125)
Terence Gregory Munns
Peter William-John Cook
Monique Grace Fisher
Darraleen Alice Anderson
Aaron Joshua Voisey
Guy James Weldon
Nicholas Jeffrey Grant Trainor
Joshua Peter Michael Marshall
Nathan John Davis
Hamid Hussein
Peter David John Ryder
Trent Scott Flower
Jack Desmond Pullman
Kylie Elaine Jopson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, January 29