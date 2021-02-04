Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 4
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
4th Feb 2021 7:21 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Glynn Rowan Oates

Chloe Alyce Flenady

Brent Bernard Comollatti

Myron Isiah Doak

Robert John Ansford

Justin Kyle Watts

Tre Raven John Richards

David Alan Bartlem

Melavi Roy Duncan

Jacob Jade Holloway

Steven Clayton

Montell Lowis Evans

Dylan Jade Elliott

Peter Edward Noble

Miiesha Elizabeth Rose Young

Astin George Finlay

Robert Noel Jenkins

Jeffrey Robert Harbord

Asher Alfred Baxter-Sayers

Anthony George Denis Butler

Linda Louise Sander

Cimmerone Jade Matheson

Riley Timothy Parata

Lucas Raymond Tournerie

Brady Thomas Forbes

Brendan David Beetham

Simone Michelle Craig

Nathan James Storey

Nathan Daniel Micallef

Michelle Ann Costello

Peter Scott Griffin

Remo Alberto Savelli

Leigh Porter

Vaughn Robert Lester

David Wayne Mack

Terri-Maree Alice Davis

Daniel Thomas Jensen

Kristin Lorraine O'Halloran

Daniel Charles Langman

Judith Linda Gooda

Casey Wilkinson

Jessica Lee Hite

Benjamin Kellaway

