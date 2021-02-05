BIG LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Caytlin Rose A'Herne
Joshua Dawson Green
William Joseph Mitchell
Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon
Dylan Jon Williams
Gregory James Rich
Justin Wayne Stock
Joshua Robert Mchugh
Ty Shaan Paul Jenkin
Christopher Lee Donnollan
Cody Blake Barkle
Angelique Kerith Edwards
Travis Roy Anderson
Mikayla Lynn Carter
Gavin Lloyd Row Row
Peter Alan Kraatz
Maxwell Edward Gray
Michelle Sharee Mcmahon
Graham Peter Burst
Justin Peter Raaen
James William Hong
Mandu Naiche Ross-Millar
Barry Bloomfield
Samantha Lee Bulman
Sharon Joan Bell
Neville William Junior Aspinall
Tiana Louise Bart
Jason Anand Maharaj
Richard Douglas Proefke
Nadine Rose Von Senden
Xanya Lorna Dalton
Tyler Anthony Heritage-King
Cimmerone Jade Matheson
Jacob Loyd Duncan Weazel
Joseph Lloyd Edmund Schwartz
Wakada Chenoa Grant
Steven Ronald Mclarty
John Thomas Weeding
Bianca Cheryl Conlon
Sironen John William Mckinley
Matthew Kevin Mclarty
James Dane Songoro
James Albert Bruce Cameron
Dylan Savill
Dundas Jerome Raymond Cecil
Grant William Mcdonald
Matthew Ian Oswald Adams
Dion Scott Murray
Christopher James Brennan
Natalie Louise Gillespie
Roberta Ramari Milner
Peter Graham Burst
Jai Jorden Crocker
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Friday, February 5