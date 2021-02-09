Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Tuesday, February 9
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
9th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Jeffrey Ronalad Phillips

Eliza Lorraine Brennan

Jason Anthony Young

Alex James Rankin

Maddy-Louise Pym

Michael John Cox

Hayley Renee Petrie

Joshua Stanley Mack

Mervyn James Bryan

John Edward Mchale

Casey Wilkinson

Blayze Scott James Gibson

Harley Zac Brand

Mark Christopher Powell

William John Daniel

Kristie Maree Trevor

Tre Raven John Richards

Vernon Keith Brigg

Harrison Law Evans

Brent Victor Gellatly

Robert Selwyn John Petersen

Kellie Shiree Malayta

Rowena Margaret Buxton

Terry Royce White

Michael Andrew Jones

Darnsey Ray

