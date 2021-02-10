Menu
Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 10
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
10th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Eliza Lorraine Brennan

Alex James Rankin

Jason Anthony Young

Blayze Scott James Gibson

Terry Royce White

Mark Christopher Powell

Tre Raven John Richards

Michael Andrew Jones

Robert Selwyn John Petersen

Brent Victor Gellatly

Joshua Stanley Mack

Maddy-Louise Pym

Mervyn James Bryan

John Edward Mchale

William John Daniel

Casey Wilkinson

Harrison Law Evans

Kellie Shiree Malayta

Rowena Margaret Buxton

Hayley Renee Petrie

Darnsey Ray

Kristie Maree Trevor

Vernon Keith Brigg

Harley Zac Brand

Michael John Cox

Jeffrey Ronalad Phillips

