Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 11
Crime

FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
11th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Leonard Walter Bovill

Shannon Dundon

Robert Bruce Donney

Melissa Jane Vickery

Ilhan Harman

Steven Anthony Andersen

Adam Jeffrey Hassam

Steven John Anderson

David Edward Wilson

Beau Daniel Cleland Greaves

Scott William Weeding

Aiden Benjamin Jensen

Diane Margaret Ivey

Stephen Gary Albert Sweet

Gloria Jeannette Robinson

Kayne Anthony Richards

Gregory Allan Sandercock

Anthony John Hutchinson

Keith Albert Slater

Matthew Brendan Lobban

Damien Michael Flower

Michael Lee Inslay

Justin Collins Fox

Mason Alexander Spreadborough

Callum Carl Edward Nolan

Nathan James Mitchell

Samantha Lee Bulman

Myron Isiah Doak

Grant Allan Johnson

Scott Healy

Deborah Irene Robinson

Toni-Maree Anne Bunn

Caleb Peter Moloney

Edward Craig Sunley

Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco Manuele

Giobi Sydney Geiger

Stephen Sean Simmonson

Rodney George Garland

Allen Gilmore Proctor

Chantelle Simone Cochrane

Sheldon James Lynch

Ray Rhyce Rankine

John Edward Urquhart

Timothy James Moss

Nathan Joshua Royal

Kerri Louise Swadling

Montell Lowis Evans

