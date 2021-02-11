FULL LIST: Rockhampton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Leonard Walter Bovill
Shannon Dundon
Robert Bruce Donney
Melissa Jane Vickery
Ilhan Harman
Steven Anthony Andersen
Adam Jeffrey Hassam
Steven John Anderson
David Edward Wilson
Beau Daniel Cleland Greaves
Scott William Weeding
Aiden Benjamin Jensen
Diane Margaret Ivey
Stephen Gary Albert Sweet
Gloria Jeannette Robinson
Kayne Anthony Richards
Gregory Allan Sandercock
Anthony John Hutchinson
Keith Albert Slater
Matthew Brendan Lobban
Damien Michael Flower
Michael Lee Inslay
Justin Collins Fox
Mason Alexander Spreadborough
Callum Carl Edward Nolan
Nathan James Mitchell
Samantha Lee Bulman
Myron Isiah Doak
Grant Allan Johnson
Scott Healy
Deborah Irene Robinson
Toni-Maree Anne Bunn
Caleb Peter Moloney
Edward Craig Sunley
Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco Manuele
Giobi Sydney Geiger
Stephen Sean Simmonson
Rodney George Garland
Allen Gilmore Proctor
Chantelle Simone Cochrane
Sheldon James Lynch
Ray Rhyce Rankine
John Edward Urquhart
Timothy James Moss
Nathan Joshua Royal
Kerri Louise Swadling
Montell Lowis Evans
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Rockhampton Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 11